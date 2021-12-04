Daniel Radcliffe says he has a “weird relationship” with Robert Pattinson

The two actors worked together on Harry Potter but now they have a “strange relationship”

Before starring in Twilight Saga, Robert Pattinson had acted in another popular movie franchise from literature: Harry Potter. The star, who now takes on the Batman hood, played the Hogwarts student, Cedric Diggory, in the fourth film in the wizard’s franchise, the goblet of fire.

Despite having been remarkable, Pattinson’s passage in Harry Potter was short, different from what it was for Daniel Radcliffe, protagonist of the franchise that starred in the eight films for ten years. Therefore, the relationship between Pattinson and Radcliffe is not that close, despite what many people think.

During a recent appearance on the The Jonathan Ross Show, Daniel Radcliffe was asked about his friendship with Robert Pattinson after the Harry Potter films, to which Radcliffe claimed they are actually not friends and even have a “weird relationship”. Check out:

“I was in New York about to do [a peça] Equus, I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and I saw a billboard and I was like, ‘What? I know that guy!’ I had never heard of the Twilight books at the time; I was not aware of this phenomenon. So yeah, it’s weird. We have a really weird relationship right now, where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven’t seen each other in years. Everyone thinks we’re good friends, but I just know him. He was a lovely guy when I worked with him.”

It’s evident that the actors’ relationship is like that of several people who met during adolescence: they have nice memories of each other, but they didn’t keep in touch enough to establish a huge bond.

Meanwhile, Radcliffe admits that his friendship with Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, Ron and Hermione from Harry Potter, is really enduring. The three will even be reunited on camera in the 20-year Harry Potter special, which arrives on HBO Max in January 1, 2022.

