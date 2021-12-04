Dayane Mello explains torn jacket and other controversies of A Fazenda at Hora do Faro – Hora do Faro – R7 A Fazenda 13

At the Faro time this Sunday (5), Dayane Mello will go on stage to tell her all about her experience in The Farm 13. Last eliminated from the reality show, the model based in Italy faces incisive questions from journalists Chico Barney, Leo Dias, Keila Jimenez and influencer Lucas Maciel, presenter of the Decompression Cabin in the board The Farm – Last Chance.

On Saturday, Day talks about Rico Melquiades and justifies his attitude towards the pawn. “He was pushing me to get kicked out of the show. I said ‘Let’s go to war? There’s going to be a war’, so I took the first step”. And he shoots: “It doesn’t matter what he thinks of me”.

The interviewers end up revealing to Dayane that the participant Dynho Alves became a single man during confinement. “He will be very sad. Dynho is a very sensitive person”, he assesses. Another novelty is that former colleague Valentina Francavilla is being threatened by fans of the model from Santa Catarina and Day makes an appeal to the public: “Valentina is worth a lot to me. Please stop it.”

And when asked if she would be the villain of this edition of The farm, answers in the tin: “I don’t feel like a villain”. However, she adds: “I was never a girl”.

At the talk to the face, Dayane chooses “plates” with qualities and defects to classify the players who were in the race, revealing what he really thinks of each one. For Bil, whom he called “insecure” on the program, he separated the “sleep” sign, explaining: “He is a man without personality”.

For Marina Ferrari, she customized the “VTzeira” and “victimist” sign, as well as calling it “plant”: “She never expressed her opinion.” Solange Gomes was also detonated by the model and took the title of “interested”: “She goes where the wind takes.” In Mileide Mihaile’s turn, Day is directly on the message: “Mileide is a goner.”

Dayane Mello still faces the dreaded “Truth Machine”, in which an expert analyzes whether it honestly answers questions about what lived in the house.

To close, the presenter Rodrigo Faro leads the “Lenha na Fogueira”, a controversial virtual dynamic between the last eliminated and the pedestrians who are still in Itapecerica da Serra.

O Faro time is presented by Rodrigo Faro and airs on Sundays, from 3:15 pm.