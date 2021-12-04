Dayane tells that Erika was in love with Arcrebiano

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Dayane tells that Erika was in love with Arcrebiano 6 Views

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

12/03/2021 22:49Updated on 12/03/2021 22:49

Dayane Mello, the eleventh eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), spoke with Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie on “Live do Eliminado”. The ex-peoa spoke of the game, recalled the relationship with Rico Melquiades and released a ‘bomb’ that left the presenters surprised.

When choosing a pawn to play in the fire, Dayane took the photo of dancer Erika Schneider, the third eliminated from the reality show, and surprised everyone with the reason.

Erika is a girl who… Wow, good people as hell, but who did everything wrong because she was in love with Bil [Araújo]. Dayane Mello

“What? By Bil?” questioned Selfie.

“Yes, he said, he gave a declaration that he would stay with Erika, who was the only person in the house he would stay,” Dayane justified, remembering when Erika was a farmer, and nominated Mussunzinho for the spotlight.

She was very inconsistent. She had the hat on, she looked for Mussunzinho out of nowhere, not wanting to put Bil on. Consistently, by the events, it had to be Bil and she was in love with him. Dayane Mello

On Twitter, fans were also surprised by the revelation:

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 13

Dayane Mello: 11th out

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 13

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 13

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 13

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 13

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 13

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

7 / 13

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 13

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 13

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 13

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 13

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 13

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 13

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

After Dayane Mello left, who deserves to win the reality show?

1.46%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

23.87%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.34%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.01%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

27.36%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

35.06%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.99%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.89%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 12055 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Fortaleza and Corinthians join the G-6; Grêmio and Bahia continue in despair; see projections | brazilian series a

Anyway, Brasileirão managed to balance all teams with the same number of games. After four …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved