Dayane tells that Erika was in love with Arcrebiano

Dayane Mello, the eleventh eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), spoke with Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie on “Live do Eliminado”. The ex-peoa spoke of the game, recalled the relationship with Rico Melquiades and released a ‘bomb’ that left the presenters surprised.

When choosing a pawn to play in the fire, Dayane took the photo of dancer Erika Schneider, the third eliminated from the reality show, and surprised everyone with the reason.

Erika is a girl who… Wow, good people as hell, but who did everything wrong because she was in love with Bil [Araújo]. Dayane Mello

“What? By Bil?” questioned Selfie.