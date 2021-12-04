December Orange: population ‘underestimates’ skin cancer, says dermatologist | Health

FreePik Use of sunscreen is essential to fight skin cancer

A different spot on the skin, a mole that changed its character. Often underestimated by the population, these are the signs of skin cancer, the type that most affects the Brazilian population. According to data from the Brazilian Society of Dermatology, skin cancer surpasses breast, prostate, colon and rectum, lung and stomach cancers, and is responsible for 27% of diagnosed malignant tumors across the country.

“People underestimate it because they always have the impression that it’s just a sign on the skin, that you just have to operate and it’s resolved. Many people don’t know that we have very serious types of skin cancer, even non-melonoma, which can cause metastasis , invading the affected region”, explains Dr. Tatiana Blumetti, advisor to the Department of Cutaneous Oncology of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), in an interview with IG

.

Skin cancer is divided into three categories: melanoma, the most aggressive, with a high mortality rate; basal cell carcinoma (BCC), the most common; and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), the second most common. Each one reaches a different layer of skin, and has different treatments and diagnoses.

For a quick and efficient diagnosis – in common with other types of cancer, skin cancer requires discovery as soon as possible, so that the chances of a cure are high – it is necessary that the patient is aware of its signs.

“When you see a sign like this, you need to see a dermatologist. He is the one who will examine it, and if he considers the case a suspicious cancer, request a biopsy (removal of a small fragment of the lesion). Every time a person notices something different on the skin, and not remembering if something caused it, she should seek the doctor”, warns the specialist.

That’s what happened to trader Humberto do Carmo, 49, in 2015. His wife, Aparecida Ribeiro, 44, noticed that a mole located near her husband’s ear was different. “I kept an eye on it, I thought it was changing its shape. It was darker, it was asymmetrical… And it increased significantly”, he says.

For two years, Aparecida noticed the differences in the signal. Nurse, she tried to warn that it could be an illness. “I always told him about my suspicions, because of everything I had heard about. And he had a lot of resistance, until the day when the spot was rough and with a certain relief”, he recalls.

“Until the day our daughter had her nail and it bled a lot. He said it was because of the big nail, but I took the images from Google – Google is great, it kills the person. When are you going to look for a diagnosis he already gives the worst of all – it was identical. He couldn’t get a good view because of the location, and I took pictures to compare.”

Aparecida tells that her husband did not believe in the possibility of cancer, and that she even said that she was thinking about the disease because she was a nurse. But faced with the accident with their daughter, they went to the doctor and received the correct diagnosis. She regrets the delay in looking for a specialist, but exalts that, after arriving at the office, the action was quick.

“Despite being quite common, and with low mortality, cancer is treatable. If discovered earlier, then, wonderful. His took two years, it could have been less, right? When the dermatologist looked at the spot, he already referred to the surgeon”. Humberto’s surgery to remove the mole was a success, and today, he remains more attentive to other birthmarks in his body.

Most skin cancer tumors are removed by surgery. According to the SBD, between 2013, when the Brazil Oncology Panel, which monitors cases, came into operation, by 2021, 205,000 new cases were registered in the country. During that same period, 374,000 people were hospitalized and 32,000 died from the disease.

It is estimated that Brazil has around 180,000 cases of non-melanoma skin cancer and 8,500 cases of melanoma each year.

Dr. Tatiana advises that, upon noticing the first sign that may indicate skin cancer, the patient can look for a general practitioner in the Unified Health System (SUS), and ask for a referral to the specialist, who will give the correct referral according to the case.

What causes it and how to prevent it?

The recipe for preventing skin cancer seems simple: avoid sun exposure at inappropriate times – between 10am and 4pm.

“During this period, if you are out in the sun, look for shade. Use factor 30 sunscreen, at least, and reapply every two hours if you are doing physical activities, going into the pool or the sea. If possible, it is recommended associate other forms of barrier, such as clothing with UV protection, caps and sunglasses”, Dr. Tatiana says.

“You can’t just rely on sunscreen, it has a limitation. It can provide protection, it’s excellent for that, but it comes up against these factors, sweating, sand, sea. And it doesn’t prevent heat stroke, which is dehydration after the exposure to the sun, which can lead to severe dehydration,” he warns.

At the beginning of December, SBD launches the December Orange campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the prevention of the disease. At a time when the covid-19 indices give a truce, it is expected that the population will return to occupy open spaces such as beaches and clubs.