Deputy Josimar Maranhãozinho (PL-MA) was caught handling a large amount of money that, according to the Federal Police, is the result of a scheme to divert resources from parliamentary amendments. The images, recorded by a camera hidden by agents in the politician’s office in São Luís, capital of Maranhão, show the deputy removing the notes from a box. At another point, he keeps a bundle under a bag.

The recordings were made in October of last year, with authorization from the Supreme Court, and included in the investigation of Operation Descalabro, which investigates a complex mechanism for the diversion of public money directed by the deputy himself to municipalities in Maranhão via parliamentary amendments. FP report obtained by the state points out that the flow of cash in the politician’s office comes from transfers that companies linked to Maranhãozinho received from city halls under the political influence of the congressman.







Deputy of the investigated PL is caught with wads of money Photo: Cleia Viana

With a meteoric rise in Maranhão politics, Josimar Maranhãozinho has relatives and people he trusts in charge of local city halls. The PF suspects that after receiving federal funds, these municipalities hired companies linked to the congressman. According to investigations by the PF, the family relationship and personal connections between Maranhãozinho and mayors and municipal secretaries are part of the modus operandi for embezzling money in areas such as health and infrastructure.

This week, the deputy’s addresses were the target of a search and seizure operation. The PF is investigating the diversion of R$ 15 million in parliamentary amendments destined for the municipalities of Araguanã, Centro do Guilherme, Zé Doca and Maranhãozinho – city of which Josimar was once mayor. The money was transferred to the companies Águia Farma, Medhosp and Atos Engenharia. The three firms, says the PF, have among their partners people who have a relationship with the congressman. Construtora Madry Ltda., Joas Consultoria e Marketing Ltda. and MG Empreendimentos, which operate in the infrastructure area.

In addition to the images, the PF also captured audios of conversations and analyzed documents in the office that, according to the investigation, point to possible interference by the deputy with the city halls that receive his amendments. Among the signs that he was in control of what went in and out of municipal coffers are bank statements from city halls.

In a report dated November 4, 2020, the PF states that “it is possible to observe in this report indicative of the commission of illegal acts by the federal deputy Josimar Cunha Rodrigues (Maranhãozinho) his employees and members of companies that frequent his office” . “The video observation of congressman Josimar carrying wads of money in his office, added to the recorded conversations, indicates the movement of values ​​outside the national financial system. This observation causes concern and strangeness, especially when the country is on the eve of a municipal election where the aforementioned congressman appears to have great influence in the state”, emphasizes the police report.

In addition to the diversion of money, one of the hypotheses is that the resources are being used to economically interfere in the dispute for municipal elections in São Luís, the state capital.

Faced with suspicions of corruption, the PF asked for the provisional arrest and removal of Josimar Maranhãozinho from the Chamber of Deputies. But the rapporteur at the STF, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, did not authorize it. In a decision of November 26, 2020, Lewandowski noted that “according to the information presented by the police authority, there is sufficient evidence of the constitution of an organization aimed, in theory, to promote the diversion of federal public resources, specifically amendments parliamentarians, through interposed legal entities, in favor of Federal Deputy Josimar Cunha Rodrigues, instrumentalized by fictitious contracts entered into, without bidding, with several municipalities in the State of Maranhão”.

There are at least two secret inquiries opened at the Supreme to investigate the scheme, called the “feirão das amendments” by deputies and advisers. The suspicion is that lawmakers charge a commission to indicate budget resources to a particular city hall. The money would be paid by companies interested in the works and services or by the public agent.

Relation with the Plateau

The Federal Police action that targeted Maranhãozinho on Wednesday came a day after President Jair Bolsonaro joined the deputy’s party, PL. The congressman has a close relationship with the national president of the party, Valdemar Costa Neto, who was condemned for the monthly allowance scheme, when he was part of the base allied with the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In October, the minister of the Federal Comptroller General, Wagner Rosário, admitted, in a hearing at the Chamber, “he has no doubt” that there is corruption involving federal resources indicated by lawmakers via amendments. When asked about the secret budget, a scheme set up by the government of Jair Bolsonaro to increase his electoral base in Congress, Rosário said that his ministry and the PF were investigating the sale of amendments and that, “soon”, there should be news.

Dubbed “tractor” because it involves the purchase of tractors, the secret budget scheme has helped Bolsonaro maintain a loyal base in Congress and thereby escape impeachment lawsuits. Billions of reais were distributed to a group of deputies and senators who determined what to do with the money without any technical criteria or transparency.

The secret budget scheme works with a collusion between government and parliamentarians. Palácio do Planalto chooses who will release money from the so-called rapporteur amendments (identified by the RP-9 code) and accepts that the congressman indicate the amount and what should be done with the amount, including the city that will receive it. In return, the favored deputy or senator supports the government in Congress.

The report sought out the deputy and his lawyer, but they did not manifest themselves.