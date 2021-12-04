Deputy of the PL is caught with wads of money from the diversion of parliamentary amendments, says PF

BRASÍLIA — Images recorded by the Federal Police caught federal deputy Josimar de Maranhãozinho (PL-MA) carrying boxes with wads of cash in his office, in São Luís (MA), which were allegedly derived from deviations from parliamentary amendments. The controlled action was carried out with authorization from the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski, in October last year, and was part of Operation Descalabro. The images were revealed yesterday by “Crusoé” magazine. GLOBO confirmed the contents of the investigation.

Maranhãozinho participated, last Wednesday, in the ceremony of affiliation of president Jair Bolsonaro to PL and circulated at the event in the company of the head of the party, ex-deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, who was convicted in the monthly allowance.

According to the PF’s investigations, the scheme would work as follows: Maranhão city halls benefiting from the transfer of amendments would hire companies linked to Maranhãozinho to carry out the diversion of resources.

The PF installed cameras and listening equipment in the deputy’s office to carry out monitoring. In the wiretaps, investigators captured dialogues about cash deliveries. In one of the conversations, revealed by “Crusoé”, the deputy hands a box to an ally and says: “There are two hundred and fifty there”.

30 investigated

In addition, last Thursday, the PF launched another operation against the congressman, this time to investigate deviations in the city of Zé Doca, the city of which his sister, Josinha Cunha (PL), is mayor. Maranhãozinho was again the target of search warrants.

Maranhãozinho’s office denied irregularities and said that the amounts in cash were declared to the Revenue. On social networks, the deputy stated that he faced the investigation with “naturalness and tranquility”: “Everything will be duly clarified by the Justice itself”, he said.

The Federal Police maintains other investigations into deviations from parliamentary amendments. Columnist Lauro Jardim reported yesterday that another investigation by the PF, this one on the rapporteur’s amendments that make up the so-called “secret budget”, cites around 30 congressmen who may be the target of investigations. Names are confidential.