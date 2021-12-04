The deputy was caught by a hidden camera installed in his office by the PF.| Photo: Reproduction/Federal Police.

Deputy Josimar Maranhãozinho (PL-MA) was caught handling a large amount of money that would have been diverted from parliamentary amendments, according to the Federal Police. In October of last year, the PF obtained the images of a hidden camera installed in the deputy’s office in São Luís (MA). In the video, the congressman takes wads of money from a box and keeps a wad under a purse. The information was released by Crusoé magazine.

The PF was authorized by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to conduct the investigation, which is part of Operation Descalabro. The flow of the scheme would be as follows: the deputy indicated money from parliamentary amendments to city halls in which he exercised some kind of influence; after receiving the amounts, the city contracted and paid companies linked to the deputy; the money was withdrawn and delivered to the politician’s office. The scheme would only be possible because the deputy has relatives and people he trusts in charge of local city halls.

The police have already mapped amendments worth R$ 15 million destined by Maranhãozinho for municipalities in which it has some influence. The politician’s addresses were searched and seized this week. In addition to the images, the PF captured audio of conversations, analyzed documents and bank statements from city halls. The agents are also investigating whether the amounts were used to interfere in municipal elections in São Luís.

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) stated that the case reinforces the need to open a CPI on the Secret Budget. “The seriousness of the matter requires a thorough investigation, also to ensure transparency and correct application of these resources,” said Vieira.

Last year, the rapporteur of the case at the STF, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, did not comply with the PF’s request to decree provisional arrest and remove Maranhãozinho from office. Two secret inquiries are going through the STF about the scheme called the “fair of amendments”. The suspicion is that lawmakers charge a commission to indicate budget resources to a particular city hall.