Discover seven teas to help lower high blood glucose

High glucose brings several health complications, especially for patients with diabetes. Some teas have properties that help lower blood sugar levels and can be used as home remedies in addition to your doctor’s prescribed treatment.

Symptoms of high blood glucose include nausea, headache, excessive thirst, frequent urination, drowsiness, and tiredness. Diagnosis is made by specific tests; therefore, an endocrinologist should be consulted if the aforementioned signs are recurrent.

High blood glucose is often caused by eating very sweet and/or carbohydrate-based foods.

Discover some teas that help lower blood sugar levels. However, if you do not have the diagnosis and suspect that you have the problem, be sure to go to the doctor:

1. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon helps the body use sugar by causing it to decrease in the blood.

How to make: Put 3 cinnamon sticks and 1 liter of water in a pan and let it boil for a few minutes. Then cover the pan and wait for it to get warm, drinking the tea several times a day.

2. Carqueja tea

The carqueja has anti-diabetic action helping to keep blood glucose under control.

How to make: Place 10 grams of carqueja in 500 ml of boiling water and let it rest for 10 minutes. Drink up to 3 cups a day.

3. pata-de-vaca tea

The pata-de-vaca is a medicinal plant that has a protein that acts similarly to insulin in the body. This action is proven in animals and is widely known, but it lacks scientific proof.

How to make: Add 2 pata de vaca leaves and 1 cup of water to a pan and let it boil for a few minutes. Leave to rest, strain and drink twice a day.

4. Sage tea

Salvia helps control blood glucose, helping to control diabetes.

How to make: Place 2 tablespoons of dried sage leaves in 250 ml of boiling water and let it rest for 10 minutes. Take up to 2 times a day.

5. Caetano melon tea

The melon-de-Saint-Caetano has a hypoglycemic action, which means that it naturally lowers blood glucose.

How to make: Place 1 tablespoon of the dried leaves of sao caetano melon in 1 liter of boiling water. Let stand for 5 minutes, strain and drink throughout the day.

6. Stone breaker tea

The stone breaker contains aqueous extracts that have shown a hypoglycemic effect, being useful to control blood sugar.

How to make: Place 1 teaspoon of stone-breaker leaves in 1 cup of boiling water. Leave to rest for 5 minutes, strain and drink the tea while it is still warm. It can be taken 3 to 4 times a day.

7. Climbing indigo tea

The climbing indigo plant (cissus sicyoides) has a hypoglycemic action that helps control diabetes and, therefore, it was popularly known as vegetable insulin.

How to make: Put 2 tablespoons of the herb in 1 liter of water and bring to a boil. When it starts to boil, turn off the heat and let it rest for about 10 minutes, then strain. Take 2-3 times a day.

To use these medicinal plants, consult your doctor because they can interfere with the dosage of the medicine indicated by him, causing hypoglycemia, which occurs when the blood sugar is too low.

Another recommendation is to eat light meals, rich in fiber, such as fruits, vegetables or whole grains, every 3 or 4 hours. This feeding routine helps to balance the high levels of sugar in the blood, thus avoiding large variations in blood glucose, which control hunger, weight and diabetes. (With information from the Tua Saúde portal)