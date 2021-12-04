Dismissed, editor criticizes Globo’s head of journalism: “Um pangaré”

Unsurprisingly, the atmosphere has been tense behind the scenes at TV Globo, after the network’s recent layoffs. The cut in experienced professionals in the journalism department, which has provoked harsh criticism in the corridors of newsrooms – in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo – has also revolted former employees of the channel. This is the case of Tonico Duarte, editor who worked for Jornal da Globo. On Facebook, he directed scathing comments to the director of global journalism, Ali Kamel, whom he called “a rascal”.

The ex-editor’s outburst was published along with the news of the resignation of journalists Renato Machado and Francisco José, last Wednesday (1st/12). In the text, Tonico mocks the letters that Globo’s head of journalism, Ali Kamel, used to send when he fired seasoned newsroom professionals. “Ali Kamel’s melodramatic farewell letters. Since he doesn’t know how to write, they sound like the tacky bolerões of Carlos Alberto or Lindomar Castilho. I could sum it up to: ‘Uncle, you have a lot of gray hair, it’s time to buy a farm and raise chickens’”.

Ali Kamel Ali Kamel, general director of Journalism at Globo, warned the station’s professionals about his positions Disclosure Renato Machado and Francisco José Renato Machado and Francisco José were the last to be fired from GloboReproduction / Globe Isabela Assumpção Isabela Assumpção was also fired due to the house’s new policyPlayback/TV Globo Post by the former editor of Jornal da Globo on Facebook, criticizing Ali Kamel On Facebook, the former editor of Jornal da Globo, Tonico Duarte, criticized the layoffs at the stationreproduction Comment by Isabela Assumpção, former Globo reporter, with criticism of Ali Kamel Isabela Assumpção, fired at the end of November, commented and endorsed the criticismsreproduction 0

At the end of the publication, tributes to the professionals who were laid off and a harsh criticism of Globo’s journalism almighty: “I worked with Gaspar, Zé Hamilton, Chico José, Isabela and Renatão, among others. They are all thoroughbreds of the profession. Whoever raffles them, a pangaré”, he accused.

Recently fired by the network, journalist Isabela Assumpção made a point of commenting on Tonico Duarte’s post. The reporter, who was fired by Globo after 41 years of work at the station, painted Ali Kamel as a distant figure. “I didn’t get any letter from Ali. Nor could I! After all, all these years, every time we met, in SP or Rio, he didn’t even say hi. He walked on, his gaze lost in the desert, not looking at me. I think he expected me to prostrate myself at his feet, saying Allah be praised! But I didn’t, no! So no hello or goodbye! More true, on both sides”.

The comment from his former co-worker motivated Tonico to write more. In response to Isabela’s text, the journalist criticized the former boss again: “I didn’t receive any letters either. Thankfully, because writing is not a friend’s strength. An expert in, when he crosses you, sticking his face into the phone to pretend he was deciding how TV Globo was going to cover World War III”, he published.

Before leaving the station, Tonico Duarte was responsible for editing the picture directed by Nelson Motta in Jornal da Globo.

