Doctors in Afghanistan speak of desperation to save babies and patients from ‘hell’







Malnourished child in Kandahar hospital, photographed in October Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

A pregnant young woman was crying, begging doctors to kill her and her unborn baby.

The scene was witnessed by obstetrician Nuri, who works in the central region of Afghanistan and was preparing to perform a cesarean for this mother.

“I don’t know how I can stay alive,” said the mother, as the doctor recalls. “How can I give birth to another human being?”

Other patient women in the ward Nuri serves are so malnourished they know they are unlikely to have enough breast milk to feed their children.

According to Nuri, the hospital is so full that she has to squeeze through women in labor, pressed against bloodstained walls or lying on dirty sheets. Most janitors left the hospital months ago, tired of working unpaid.

The maternity ward is so crowded that sometimes several women have to share the same bed. Other institutions and private clinics have had to close, and this once famous and modern hospital serves three times the number of women it used to.

“Maternity is one of the happiest parts of any hospital, but it’s not in Afghanistan anymore,” says the obstetrician, noting that in just two weeks she saw five newborn babies starve to death in September.

"It's hell here."





Health workers work unpaid in parts of Afghanistan, while children suffer from malnutrition. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Doctors from Afghan hospitals such as Nuri spoke with the BBC about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country and about the working conditions for health professionals, who in many cases are underpaid and with no prospect of normalization. All respondents’ names have been changed to preserve their identity.

Afghanistan had been recovering from a severe drought and decades of conflict, but the rise of the Taliban extremist group in August has intensified the country’s fall toward economic collapse.

Director of a hospital in Farah province specializing in the treatment of covid-19, Dr Rahmani shared with the BBC a letter from the Ministry of Health — led by the Taliban — urging health professionals to continue working without pay, until budgetary issues were resolved. resolved. The letter is dated October 30th.

International aid, which for decades supported Afghanistan’s economy and health care system, became scarcer from August onwards. Donors justify having serious concerns about transferring money through a regime that denies basic rights to women and girls and that inflicts severe punishments that violate human rights.

Qalandar Ibad, the Taliban-appointed health minister, told BBC Pashto that the government is working in concert with the international community to re-implement the delivery of relief funds.

However, major donors are trying to bypass the Taleban to get aid to professionals and the population. On November 10, the United Nations (UN) managed to do this for the first time by injecting US$ 15 million directly into the country’s health system. About $8 million was used to pay some 23,500 health workers last month.

While it’s a relatively small amount for now, other donors hope to do the same — but time is running out.

hunger and death

According to recent UN data, Afghanistan is currently facing its worst hunger crisis. This winter (in the Northern Hemisphere), it is estimated that around 14 million children suffer from acute levels of malnutrition.

Across the country, some 2,300 health facilities have closed and doctors in remote areas report lack of access to basic medicines. In the capital, Kabul, a major children’s hospital is overcrowded and facing some of the worst famines in the country.





Child receiving medical care in Kandahar hospital in October Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The hospital’s director, Dr Siddiqi, saw an increase in the number of fatalities in September after funding was cut. Since then, every week up to four children under the age of 10 have died there, from malnutrition or related illnesses.

According to him, it is the youngest who suffer most from the impact of the crisis, with many five-year-olds arriving too late to be saved.

For those who survive, there are few resources to help them. In addition to the lack of food and medicine in the hospital, it is difficult to keep patients warm, as there is no fuel for air conditioning. So Siddiqi is asking the team to collect dry branches to power a wood stove.

In the maternity hospital where Nuri works, routine power cuts are proving fatal. Several premature babies died when their incubators stopped working during interruptions in the light supply.

“It’s so sad to see them dying in front of your eyes,” says the doctor, also mentioning the risks for patients other than motherhood.

“The other day, we were in the operating room and the electricity went out. Everything stopped. I ran and screamed for help. Someone had fuel in the car and gave it to us so we could start the generator.”

The doctor says that whenever there is an operation in the hospital, she asks “people to hurry”, which is “very stressful”.

‘I, as a doctor, don’t have enough food’

Near the hospital where Dr. Rahmani works, in Farah, there is an institution specializing in the treatment of people with chemical dependency. Patients no longer have medications to deal with their heroin, opium, and methamphetamine withdrawals.

Without proper care, the “hospital is just like a prison” for inmates, says the institution’s director, Dr. Nowruz. The place is also on the verge of closing its doors due to staff shortages, and if it does, Nowruz fears for the fate of the patients.

“There is no shelter for them. Usually they go to live in places like under bridges, in ruins, in cemeteries. An unbearable situation for human beings,” he says.

Adverse weather conditions will soon restrict the transport of goods from countries like Pakistan and India.

Nuri says that her own family of hers is also struggling to survive. “Whenever women leave our hospital with their babies, I keep thinking about them. They don’t have money, they can’t buy food.”

“Even as a doctor, I don’t have enough food. I don’t have the money for that and I almost spent all my savings,” she reports.

“I don’t know why I still come to work. Every morning I ask myself this question. Maybe it’s because I still have hope for a better future.”

*Additional reporting by Ali Hamedani, Kawoon Khamoosh, Ahmad Khalid and Hafizullah Maroof

