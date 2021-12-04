Dollar rises to R$5.68, the highest value in 7 months; Bag is almost stable

After registering a slight drop the day before, the dollar ended Friday (3) at a high of 0.35%, sold at R$ 5.68 — the highest value in more than seven months, since April 13, when it reached R $5,718. With today’s result, the US currency closes the week with an accumulated appreciation of 1.5% against the real.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), is on its way to end the day practically stable. Around 5:20 pm, the indicator registered a slight increase of 0.02%, to 104,484.72 points, after shooting up more than 3% in yesterday’s session. Negotiations end at 6pm.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

US boost dollar

The Dollar’s performance today was driven by the release of US employment data in October. According to the Department of Labor, 210,000 jobs were created outside the agricultural sector last month — a result well below the projection of 550,000 new jobs in a Reuters survey of economists.

While the disappointing numbers put pressure on the US currency this morning, they weren’t enough to undermine market expectations that the Fed will raise interest rates — now close to zero — sooner than expected.

Higher interest rates in the US also make dollar investments more attractive, which tends to benefit the US currency worldwide.

It was “a lot less job creation than expected”, but the general report “wasn’t that bad,” Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, told Reuters. He drew attention to the low unemployment rate among various social groups in the US, while average wage gains continued to rise.

I understand that today’s payroll supports the plan to anticipate the [fim do] ‘tapering’ [processo de redução de estímulos à economia] and start discussing interest rate hikes in the second half of next year or even sooner.

Gustavo Cruz, from RB Investimentos

(With Reuters)