Dollar touches R$ 5.70 and ends week with 1.56% advance | Economy

With the result of this Friday, the North American currency accumulates high of 0.80% in the month and 9.54% in the year. See more quotes.

Senate approves PEC dos Precatórios, which makes Brazil Aid feasible; text back to Chamber

Abroad, the highlight of the economic agenda was the employment report from the United States Department of Labor, which showed that unemployment dropped to 4.2% in November, after the creation of 210 thousand new jobs.

Considered a priority by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, the proposal changes the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which would open fiscal space for the payment of aid of R$ 400 per family in 2022. The government’s expectation is that the project will make room for more than R$106 billion in the budget.

Investors’ attention was also focused on the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which meets on December 7th and 8th to deliberate on the basic interest rate. The expectation is again an increase of 1.50 percentage point (which would take the Selic to 9.25% per year).

Higher interest rates would increase the cost of betting on the rise of the dollar against the real, a move that would tend to benefit the Brazilian currency.

Why does the dollar go up? Watch the video below: