Dolores makes Tonico ‘king of the horns’ and runs away with Nelio · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) dreams so much of sitting on the throne of Pedro (Selton Mello) that he will even earn his own title of nobility in In Times of the Emperor. He will become a laughing stock in every court and will become the “king of the horns” as soon as Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) finally finds the courage to run away with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in the telenovela Globo.

Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) initially intended to get rid of her husband by putting him behind bars in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials. She even pressured her lover to immediately hand Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) proof that the congressman is a traitor to the motherland.

The lawyer, by the way, will bitterly regret not following the recommendation of the character of Daphne Bozaski in the scenes that will be shown from the next 15th. The “rachadinhas” deputy will return from the Paraguay War (1864-1870), and the evidence will simply disappear like smoke.

Nélio will even believe that Nino (Rafaelle Cascuccio) will have taken the tests by fleeing with Celestina (Bel Kutner) to Europe. The journalist intends to write about the conflict against Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) and, in his first notes, he has already made it clear that he will not clean up Tonico’s bar.

Desperate, Dolores will make it clear to the boy that the only way to be happy together is to leave Rio de Janeiro behind. They’ll make an escape in the middle of the night, but Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will once again play “jacket” and follow the young woman through the dark streets of the court.

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in the six o’clock soap opera

The dressmaker will catch the couple red-handed about to leave the capital of the Empire, but Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will show that she is no longer a “wild guan”. She will face the villain, who will be forced to return to Tonico’s house with her tail between her legs.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero, obviously, is going to be mad when he discovers that Dolores not only put a horn on him, but also did it with Nelio. He will still put Pilar against the wall to discover the woman’s whereabouts, but the health worker’s mouth will be a grave.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

