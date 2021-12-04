Douglas Costa’s potato is roasting with Grêmio’s direction

The technical committee preferred to take Douglas Costa to São Paulo, aiming at the game against Corinthians this Sunday (5). The player has the potato roasting with the direction. He has delivered virtually nothing that this one expected in many respects and may leave the club.

First, there was that episode of the party. DC was spotted at a pagoda last weekend, enjoying his spare time. The problem is that a short time before the tricolor had taken 3 to 1 of Bahia. Although Denis Abrahão softened the case with microphones, backstage it’s not like that.

Now he clearly forced the third yellow card. Referee Savio Pereira Sampaio asked him to leave by the end line, but the athlete insisted on leaving by the side of the field. So, in the club’s most important game in recent years, it will be out, the biggest star will not be available.

Douglas Costa’s contract runs until the middle of 2022. If the team is relegated, it is almost certain that the management will try to transfer the loan rights, to get rid of the high salary. If you stay in Serie A, you have more chances to stay with the athlete, even so it’s not a big chance.

Douglas Costa was not what management expected

By hiring a well-rounded player, with experience in Italy and Germany, the direction hoped to receive a new leader. A mirror for the younger ones. But he’s not like that at all.

And look, we didn’t even talk about the ball played in the field and the injuries. The cost-effectiveness of this business ends up being ridiculous.

