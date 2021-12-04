Downgrade and more: the negative records that the SPFC tries to avoid in BR – 12/04/2021

São Paulo is still fighting relegation with two rounds to go before the end of the Brasileirão. With 45 points, the team is five ahead of Bahia, the first team within the sticking zone. The unprecedented fall, however, is not the only negative record that São Paulo wants to avoid in the competition.

The team has one of the worst attacks in the competition with 28 goals, better than the already relegated Sport (21) and Chapecoense (27). With only two games to go, it will be almost impossible for Rogério Ceni’s men to not have the worst attack in the club’s history in Brasileirões of straight points.

The worst mark to date was in 2013, when São Paulo scored 39 goals. At the time, however, the situation was calmer for the Morumbi team. Despite having fought against relegation for a period of the competition, the tricolor team finished that edition in ninth place.

The position has not yet been reached by São Paulo in the current edition of Brasileirão. The best the team has achieved so far was 11th place. Still in the fight against relegation, Rogério Ceni’s team could end up in the worst position in the club’s history in the tournament since the running points were implemented in 2003.

The worst position so far was in 2017, when São Paulo also fought against relegation, but ended up in 13th place. This is a position above the current position that the Morumbi team occupies in Brasileirão. If they couldn’t add points against Juventude and América-MG, their last opponents in the tournament, the team will get another negative mark in a season that began with the end of the title queue and ends in crisis.

Check out the performances of São Paulo in Brasileirões of running points:

2003 – 81 goals for and 67 against

2004 – 78 in favor and 43 against

2005 – 77 in favor and 67 against

2006 – 66 in favor and 32 against

2007 – 55 in favor and 19 against

2008 – 66 in favor and 36 against

2009 – 57 in favor and 42 against

2010 – 54 in favor and 54 against

2011 – 57 in favor and 46 against

2012 – 59 in favor and 37 against

2013 – 39 in favor and 40 against

2014 – 59 in favor and 40 against

2015 – 53 in favor and 47 against

2016 – 44 in favor and 36 against

2017 – 48 in favor and 49 against

2018 – 46 in favor and 34 against

2019 – 39 in favor and 30 against

2020 – 59 in favor and 41 against

São Paulo campaigns in Brasileirão of running points:

2003 – 3rd

2004 – 3rd

2005 – 11th

2006 – 1st

2007 – 1st

2008 – 1st

2009 – 3

2010 – 9th

2011 – 6th

2012 – 4th

2013 – 9th

2014 – 2nd

2015 – 4th

2016 – 10th

2017 – 13th

2018 – 5th

2019 – 6th

2020 – 4th