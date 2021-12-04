Due to pandemic, Daniela Mercury cancels carnival parades in 2022

One of the biggest names in national axé, singer Daniela Mercury, 56, made a very important announcement today about her participation in Carnaval 2022.

Malu Verçosa’s wife, 45, revealed that, due to the still delicate panorama of the coronavirus in the country, she will not hold street presentations open to the public during next year’s revelry, as she traditionally does at Momo’s party.

“I’m sorry to announce this, but we evaluated the situation well and came to the conclusion that the scenario is very uncertain. I’m already considering that, in Bahia, the government and City Hall will not hold Carnival 2022, even though there is still no official announcement” , declared Dani.

Despite the fact that São Paulo’s carnival is maintained, and Pipoca da Rainha is so traditional in São Paulo festivities, unfortunately I will not be paraded in 2022.

“If the release of the health authorities is maintained, we will try, as far as possible, to carry out shows and events throughout the summer, always with limited public and with the requirement of two doses of the vaccine,” added the musa from Bahia.

Daniela ended the statement by making an awareness appeal to the public who accompany her.

“I continue to encourage my fans and all Brazilians to wear a mask. The moment is not yet of complete tranquility, even with the vaccines saving thousands of lives”, he pointed out.

Daniela Mercury released today, on all digital platforms, her newest work song: the gallop “As Rendas do Mar”, a tribute to all women in the figure of Iemanjá.

She dedicated this song to conductor Letieres Leitte, who died on the day the song was being recorded, a victim of covid-19 complications.