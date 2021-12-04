Duo will start in Santos’ attack for the first time in seven months

Santos will have a different attacking duo to face Flamengo next Monday, at Maracanã, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Fábio Carille has been working in training with Marinho and Marcos Leonardo at the front. It will be the coach’s first time with this option in attack.

O Peixe had Marinho and Marcos Leonardo together for the last time in the 5-0 victory over The Strongest, in Vila Belmiro, by Libertadores da América, on May 4, seven months ago. At the time, Alvinegro was directed by assistant Marcelo Fernandes after Ariel Holan’s resignation. Fernando Diniz was the replacement.

The probable Santos against Flamengo is: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Marino and Marcos Leonardo.

Angelo and Gabriel Pirani worked among the reserves last Friday. Felipe Jonatan, with inflammation in the pubis, is still not ruled out by the medical department.

Santos is 11th in the Brazilian Championship, with 46 points, and is practically free of any relegation risk. Peixe will end its participation against Flamengo (away) and Cuiabá (at home) for a spot in Sul-Americana or even in Pre-Libertadores.

