Dynho surprises, calls Sthe to bed and peoa reacts in A Fazenda 13

the pedestrians, Dynho Alves and Sthe Mattos, “almost brothers”, are enjoying their days at A Fazenda 13 close together. Thus, with the approach of the artists, and many controversies involving their names, many internet users are speculating that there is a chemistry between the two.

Thus, Dynho and Sthe, kind of are already ‘flirting’ in The Farm 13, and consequently, an hour or an hour, the two end up going overboard. However, as they still think they’re on ‘okay’ with their respective mates out here, they don’t imagine that when they leave the attraction they’ll be surprised.

In short, this week, images circulated on the web that point to a ‘supposed’ interaction between pedestrians in A Fazenda 13, which would be an unusual invitation, made by Dynho. That’s because, the artist appears in a video in the bedroom, calling the artist Sthe Mattos to his bed.

Thus, in a video shared on social media, dancer Dynho Alves practically begged Sthe to sleep in the same ‘bed’ as him. However, she insisted on refusing the proposal. In addition, she immediately went to sleep in her bed, in order not to cause any problems.

In addition, soon after, when he realized that all the other pedestrians were sleeping, Dynho returned to ‘attack’ and changed beds, leaving the single bed to go to the double bed, and supposedly, Sthe noticed the movement and when she saw the dancer calling her, then declined the invitation.

Thus, on the web, internet users repudiated such acts in the video and, shocked, asked for respect from their companions here. “Wow, imagine if they knew they were already single, that would be BO haha”, commented one. “Guys, these two are freaking out”, commented one more. “MC Mirella was right to leave him,” pointed out another.

Here you have all the parts and you can clearly understand what happened: Dynho calling sthe to the double bed and Sthe refusing to go. With Sthe’s refusal, Dynho goes to his bed since he’ll sleep alone anyway.#The farm

