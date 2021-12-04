EA Announces Major Franchise Changes

After the dismal reception of Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts announced a major restructuring for the Battlefield franchise. The information was disclosed through a report made by the GameSpot website.

The changes begin with the departure of Oskar Gabrielson, current general manager of DICE, who leaves both the studio and EA, intending to invest in a “new venture”.

For the head of the Battlefield series, who assumes the leadership of Battlefield is Vince Zampella, co-founder of Respawn Entertainment and responsible for the success of Apex Legends.

In addition, the article also states that EA will include two other developers to work on new games for the franchise, in addition to DICE. They are: the Ripple Effect and the new Marcus Lehto studio.

Ripple Effect was the studio responsible for Portal Mode, perhaps the biggest news from Battlefield 2042. Marcus Lehto is mainly known for being the co-creator of Halo and founder of the V1 Interactive studio, in addition to having worked at Bungie.

Lehto’s team is currently working on the upcoming seasons of Battlefield 2042, but the promise is that they will focus on story elements and storytelling experiences, which should “act as a guide” for the strong collaboration between the studios.

Zampella even shared plans for a kind of connected universe for Battlefield, in the sense of “experiences” and not “shared universe”.

“We want to build a Battlefield universe, one with multiple projects that are interconnected, with the player at the center of everything,” explained Zampella.

The community, according to him, will also have a role in the construction of this world, through the Portal Mode. However, further details on how this “business model” will work have yet to be revealed.

The latest release in the franchise, Battlefield 2042, is available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

