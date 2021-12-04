Effective for 2022, Barros negotiates Melo’s stay at Palmeiras

The football director Anderson Barros will remain at Palmeiras in 2022. The top hat, who arrived to replace Alexandre Mattos, won two Libertadores, one Paulista and one Copa do Brasil and is already working focused on the next season. To do this, he negotiates the permanence of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, who has a link with Verdão until the end of 2021.

The shirt 30 still has the undefined future. With the contract nearing its end, Internacional and Fluminense have already sent proposals, with the intention of having the athlete next year. However, Alviverde also has this desire.

For this, according to what was found by the OUR LECTURE, Anderson Barros, who will be kept in the position of football director by President Leila Pereira, is leading the negotiation to extend the player’s link with the club.

Felipe Melo’s stay at Palmeiras was one of the most discussed topics in recent months. The player said he will meet next week with his manager to see options and decide the future.

At the club, the defensive midfielder has already won a Brasileirão, two Libertadores, a Paulistão and a Copa do Brasil.

