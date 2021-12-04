Election puts into debate Billionaire Flamengo versus playground club

Flamengo’s election will take place this Saturday with a maximum electoral college of around 7,000 owner-partners. This in a club that has 68,000 fan-members and is loved by almost a fifth of the Brazilian population. The discrepancy in representation in the election opens up a debate between the billion revenue pool and the member’s playground club.

The current president Rodolfo Landim, favorite, and competitors Marco Aurélio Assef, Walter Monteiro and Ricardo Hinrichsen are candidates for Flamengo. It is not the purpose of this text to discuss the proposals, qualities or defects of each one. There are vehicles that conducted interviews with this objective.

The intention is to understand if it makes sense for seven thousand people —or less—to decide on the future of an association that is relevant to so many people. First, it is necessary to emphasize that, according to Flamengo’s statute, only owner-partners vote, that is, those who purchased the club’s title. And only vote in Rio de Janeiro, residents of other cities were vetoed after a legal dispute.

Walter Monteiro’s ticket filed a lawsuit to guarantee the vote of the so-called off-Rio. It was based on the Pelé Law, which gives the right to vote away from home in sports entities. Flamengo’s board fought against it in the second instance. His main argument was that the club’s bylaws (in its article 150) only provide for votes at headquarters.

In the end, the Court of Justice ruled in favor of Flamengo, alleging that there would be complexity to implement the non-presential vote, which would threaten the election. At Vasco, in 2020, it was possible to carry out the election in this way. In its arguments, the club said at one point that: “the truth is that Flamengo’s social life is limited to the capital of Rio de Janeiro”.

It is a fact, the life of the club member is restricted to Gávea, a district in the south of Rio. But the reality is that the main task of the president of Flamengo is not limited to the headquarters. On the contrary, it is predominantly linked to football, to activities outside the headquarters.

Flamengo’s balance sheet up to September 2021, for example, shows that the club’s income is mostly generated by football. Of the total collected, 92.8% came from this department. The social club provided 1.94% of the total revenue.

It was Flamengo fans who led to revenue that will reach R$ 1 billion in the current year. This revenue is a credit to the current management, which managed to increase sources of income such as marketing and player sales. But it was only possible because of the mass of 68 thousand member-fans and almost a fifth of the Brazilian population that takes the club to the current level. Associates have a minority stake.

“Ah, but the bylaws establish that the member is the owner of Flamengo” Well, then, it is high time to review the club’s bylaws. Clubs such as Internacional, Grêmio and Fluminense are already open to the participation of the supporting member in their elections. Electoral colleges in the south are much larger. Not to mention foreigners like Benfica and Barcelona with a wide range of partners.

Proof that the electoral college causes distortions of priority is that Landim preferred to inaugurate a playground during election week instead of giving explanations about the Libertadores defeat. What would be the main interest of the fan who supports the club?

It can be discussed how Flamengo’s electoral college would be expanded. Most loyal supporters? Increase in membership with off-Rio fans? This should be the subject of debate in the Council. The fact is that the number of people who decide the club’s future has to grow regardless of who wins this Saturday’s election.

Flamengo was a pioneer in the past decade in seeking austerity when most clubs spent. It opened up with transparency by publishing its complete accounts as no association had done before. That step led to current growth.

It is necessary to keep moving forward. If it decides to cloister, Flamengo will be going against the grain of a world that calls for more and more people to have a voice in public spaces and entities — yes, the football club is private with a public nature. And it also goes against the red-black nature of being an open club, for the street, for the people.