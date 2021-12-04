Enderson opens the game about the future of Rafael Navarro and tells the advice he gave to Botafogo’s top scorer

Responsible for taking the Botafogo to the title of Serie B in 2021 and, consequently, access to the elite of Brazilian football again, the coach Enderson Moreira is this week’s Bola da Vez. The program will air this Saturday (4), at 10 pm, on ESPN on Star+.

During the program, among the many topics discussed, Enderson spoke about the future of the attacker Rafael Navarro, top scorer for Glorioso in the last Serie B with 15 goals (only two less than Edu, from Brusque). Amid speculation about the athlete’s departure from the club, the 50-year-old coach revealed that he had given him some advice.

“That’s what I told him. I said, ‘Navarro, I respect your moment a lot, but particularly speaking, if I could give you some advice, I think you already have a conquered space in a giant, which is Botafogo. You’re going to play in series A, got it? You’re set, you’re from here, you’re from the club, right. You’ve done a lot of good in series B, I’m doing an exit trigger makeover now. Oh, if such a proposal comes, I wouldn’t even talk. But it marks its territory here”, he began by saying.

“If you do in series A what you did in B, you have no idea what its market value will be and you’re already set here. If you go to another place, you will arrive to fight for your space, you will arrive to be able to regain, right, the trust of your companions. And today you are a reference in Botafogo. So I think you could think about it a little bit,’” he concluded.

Contracted with the Atlético-GO to his base, in 2019, Navarro is still 21 years old, but his relationship with Botafogo ends on December 31st. For now, your future remains undefined.

It is certain that the young striker contributed – and a lot – to the good campaign of the Rio de Janeiro club in Serie B. In addition to 15 goals, Navarro also gave nine assists in 37 matches played in the competition.

The striker was still present in Botafogo’s “tragic” season in 2020, when the club was relegated. In that Brasileirão, Navarro, who had just moved up from the under-20, scored twice in 15 games.