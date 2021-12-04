Energy auctions move BRL 490 million, with a discount of up to 12.81%

You auctions of energy generation and transmission carried out by the Ministry of Mines and Energy this Friday (3), they ended with the movement of just over R$ 490 million, with contracts that will start from January 2022 and 2023.

The first auction, “A-1”, had the contracting of 66 average megawatts (MW), equivalent to 1,156 gigawwatts-hour (GWh). The average price was BRL 209.25 per MWh, 12.81% lower than the initial bid determined by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), of BRL 240 per MWh.

The auction involved Cemar and Celpa, companies from the Equatorial Energy which operate respectively in Maranhã and Pará, as buyers, with the former responsible for 75% of the energy purchased, and the latter for 25%. The sellers were the companies Alupar, Copel and Safira.

The total movement was R$ 241.96 million in contracts. The “A-1” auction did not specify the type of energy generation, but it is anticipated that the costs with hydrological risks will be assumed by the sellers.

The “A-2” auction accepted contracts for availability for plants thermoelectric with generation via natural gas, process gas, domestic coal and biomass, or by quantity, regardless of the generating source. The starting price was R$200.

Cemar and Celpa were also buyers, along with CPFL Jaguari – which operates in the municipalities of Jaguariúna and Pedreira, in São Paulo. They were responsible, respectively, for 30.8%, 31.9% and 37.2% of the energy acquired. The average price was R$199.97, a discount of 0.02%. The contract was for an average of 71 MW, or 1,245 GWh.

The energy sellers were Eletronorte, Kroma, Maxima Energia and Vivaz Energia. The total movement was R$ 249.08 million in contracts.

Contracts for auction A-1 start on January 1, 2022 and end on December 31, 2023. Contracts for auction A-2 start on January 1, 2023 and end on December 31, 2024.