Energy auctions move BRL 490 million, with a discount of up to 12.81%

You auctions of energy generation and transmission carried out by the Ministry of Mines and Energy this Friday (3), they ended with the movement of just over R$ 490 million, with contracts that will start from January 2022 and 2023.
The first auction, “A-1”, had the contracting of 66 average megawatts (MW), equivalent to 1,156 gigawwatts-hour (GWh). The average price was BRL 209.25 per MWh, 12.81% lower than the initial bid determined by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), of BRL 240 per MWh.
The auction involved Cemar and Celpa, companies from the Equatorial Energy which operate respectively in Maranhã and Pará, as buyers, with the former responsible for 75% of the energy purchased, and the latter for 25%. The sellers were the companies Alupar, Copel and Safira.
The total movement was R$ 241.96 million in contracts. The “A-1” auction did not specify the type of energy generation, but it is anticipated that the costs with hydrological risks will be assumed by the sellers.
The “A-2” auction accepted contracts for availability for plants thermoelectric with generation via natural gas, process gas, domestic coal and biomass, or by quantity, regardless of the generating source. The starting price was R$200.
Cemar and Celpa were also buyers, along with CPFL Jaguari – which operates in the municipalities of Jaguariúna and Pedreira, in São Paulo. They were responsible, respectively, for 30.8%, 31.9% and 37.2% of the energy acquired. The average price was R$199.97, a discount of 0.02%. The contract was for an average of 71 MW, or 1,245 GWh.
The energy sellers were Eletronorte, Kroma, Maxima Energia and Vivaz Energia. The total movement was R$ 249.08 million in contracts.
Contracts for auction A-1 start on January 1, 2022 and end on December 31, 2023. Contracts for auction A-2 start on January 1, 2023 and end on December 31, 2024.
The auction this Friday (3) is part of a series of auctions that will take place until December 21, called “Energy Weeks” by the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The expectation is to collect R$ 206.9 billion in private investments from the concessions, generating 160 thousand direct and indirect jobs.
The next auction will take place on December 17, when the surplus from the onerous assignment of Petroleum at the pre-salt in the Sepia and Atapu fields. The government is expected to raise R$ 120 billion, generating 160,000 direct and indirect jobs.
On the same day, a new transmission auction will take place. energy, which provides for the construction of 902 kilometers of transmission lines. The planned investment will be of R$ 2.9 billion, with around 6,000 jobs created. The project involves the states of Amapá, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Paraná and São Paulo.
On the 21st, there will be an auction for contracting power and electricity from new and existing thermoelectric plants. The start of the supply of this energy is scheduled for 2026 and 2027, with 15-year contracts.