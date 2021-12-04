Envy, rancor, jealousy? Kalil wanted bigger fine for two-time champion Rooster

Fifty years is not fifty days, and on Thursday night (02), the athlete from Minas Gerais let out a scream stuck in his throat, as if a fried fish bone had been crossed.

The collective catharsis, which began at the end of last Sunday’s game, against Fluminense, at mineirão, in which after another of their magical ‘turns’ (Rooster is the team of the comeback… Galo is the team of love… lelelelele) the miners defeated the Cariocas by 2×1, goals by the super hero Hulk, reached Olympus during the early hours of Friday, after the confirmation of the anticipated title of Brazilian champion in 2021, in the match against Bahia, at Fonte Nova in Salvador: 3×2. Yes; of upset!

More than 100,000 people passed through the square 7, in the center of Belo Horizonte, where fans traditionally celebrate their clubs. a show with the singer Bell Marques animated the crowd until the arrival of the Fire Department truck with the two-time champion cast. Averse to low populism and unbridled self-centeredness, the club’s president, Sergio Coelho, directors and the so-called 4 R’s (the patrons of the rooster), as opposed to the ‘ubiquitous’ Kalil, showed up at the event, but left the stars, head and players, shine alongside the fanatical Athletic legion.

However, the beautiful, legitimate, fair party and without any case of serious violence displeased the city hall and the mayor, who claimed that prior authorization for the event had not been requested. In equestrianism, a horse and jockey are called a ‘set’, as the Kalil and PBH team decided to pour water into the Alvinegros’ beer instead of joining the city’s joy.

The city imposed a fine of just over 3,000 reais on the Crest of the Rooster – increasingly Strong and Avenger – due to the alleged lack of necessary authorization, but the mayor, a controversial former president of the Club, who shares love and the fans’ hatred, despite winning the 2013 Libertadores da América and the 2014 Brazil Cup, which left Atlético’s coffers in ruins, as well as relatives and close friends on the staff, did not like the value at all. : ‘Thousand fine is ridiculous; it was better not to have fined.’

FAMILY AND STADIUM

Kalil is an old and avowed disaffected by Ricardo Guimarães, one of Atlético’s patrons, and also by the current president of the Club, Sergio Coelho. Galo is currently building his arena, the Arena MRV (builder of Rubens boy, another patron, next to his son Rafael), who will be the most modern in Latin America, an old dream of Alvinegro fans.

Owner of a peculiar pride and vanity, Alexandre Kalil has as an idol his father, Elias, now deceased and one of the great presidents of the Institution, and cannot stand the remotest possibility – today, a reality with no return – of seeing the name of his family second in Galo’s history, because of the new protagonists of the Club: Ricardo Guimarães, owner of BMG bank; Rubens and Rafael Menin, owners of the MRV construction company; Renato Salvador and Sergio Coelho).

Everything that the city of Belo Horizonte could have done to delay and make the construction of the future Galo stadium more expensive, it did. Obviously within the law. It even skewered nearly 150 million reais in works and conditioning adjustments, brutally raising the final value. Curious is that the same rigor has never been seen with, for example, bus entrepreneurs in the capital – Kalil and the union that represents the sector are targets of a CPI in the Chamber of Councilors of Belo Horizonte.

O Galo has, for sure, the most passionate anthem – and enthralling! – from national football, but there is the samba ‘Vou Festejar’, by Beth Carvalho, as her second, let’s say, mantra. The mayor’s, in theory, envious and petty attitude matches the chorus of the crowd like a glove: ‘you paid with treason, there are those who have always given you a hand’. Mayor: it’s time to let the story go and Rooster win new idols.

So, stop being childish and stupid jealousy and enjoy the magic moment of the Club that you love so much. Kalil, Menin, Coelho, Guimarães, finally, surnames will never be bigger or more important than Clube Atlético Mineiro, even if that sounds painful and strange to your ears ‘full of vanity’ (jeez!!! That hurt, huh?) Landlady, Alexander the Great.

