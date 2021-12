How did you feel about this article?

Riccardo Simonetti, LGBT ambassador to the European Parliament, at an event in Berlin, Germany, September 2019. Photo essay offensive to Christians was criticized on the networks| Photo: EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

LGBT activist Riccardo Simonetti, special ambassador for the cause to the European Parliament, did a photo shoot for a German magazine in which he appears dressed as a transgender Virgin Mary.

In the cover photo of the December issue of Siegessäule magazine (we did not put the photo in this article to avoid this kind of disrespect for religion), the bearded Simonetti is wearing a blue veil and a white tunic holding a baby, representing the Baby Jesus . Another photo shows a version of the Holy Family with a gay couple, in which Simonetti, still dressed as the Virgin Mary, appears to be embraced by another man.

The activist posted the photos on his social networks on Wednesday. “If we ignored the fact that Jesus was not white, we could believe that the Virgin Mary had a beard, why not?” says the caption of the publications.

The disrespectful rehearsal to Catholicism by the European Parliament official generated criticism on social media and Simonetti’s resignation requests.

The head of the delegation of the right-wing Spanish party Vox in the European Parliament, Jorge Buxadé, demanded the “immediate dismissal” of the activist, after he had “offended millions of Catholics in Europe”.

The Spanish party criticized the fact that a “new offense against Christianity by the European institutions” came soon after the cancellation of a guide to “inclusive language” that recommended replacing the greeting “Merry Christmas” with “Happy Holidays”. as a way of not offending non-Christians.

Simonetti, a German citizen, became special envoy on LGBT issues in the European Union Parliament in 2021, according to his website.

Several Christians and political commentators reacted negatively to the photos on social media.

“Wonderful. Very transgressive. Very brave. Now do this to Muhammad. I challenge you”, he wrote Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, from the Center for Ethics and Public Policy (USA), on Twitter.

“How else does the remarkably tolerant and respectful rainbow community celebrate the advent if not with blasphemous and meaningless provocation?” questioned Hungarian conservative columnist Péter Heltai, defending Simonetti’s firing.