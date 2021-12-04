Even with GDP in the red, the economy “is on its feet again”, says Guedes

Even after the Brazilian economy fell by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2021, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes praised the country’s fiscal performance. According to Guedes, the economy is “on its feet again” and Brazil “is no longer in the path of Venezuela”.

The statements took place this Friday (3/12) during the annual meeting of the chemical industry.

A day earlier, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had the second quarter in a row in the red – a condition that puts the country in technical recession. Despite this, Guedes maintains the discourse that Brazil recovered in a “V” and that growth is “inevitable”.

“Gentlemen, V recovery has already taken place. He finished. Cyclic recovery has already happened. We’ve come out of rock bottom, and the economy is back on its feet. Let’s talk about growth, which is inevitable”, he stated.

Guedes also said that he is not a boastful and that the forecasts for the angle of the financiers are for a fall because it is based on the interest rate curve, which is on the rise.

“But the important thing is not the forecast, it’s the right thing. And we are doing our best (…) Brazil is no longer on the path of misery. Brazil is on the path to prosperity. Brazil is no longer on the path of Venezuela”, he commented.

The head of the economic portfolio also highlighted that the investment rate in the country reached 19.4% of GDP, the same level as at the beginning of the last decade. Once again, he credited the 0.1% decline in the economy to the 8% fall in agriculture.

“I’m not predicting next year’s growth, I’m putting some skepticism in these forecasts of falling GDP. I’m questioning this because it’s true that rising interest rates slow down investment. But it is also true that the investment of 20% of GDP is a sign of good growth”, he pointed out.

“That dissipates in four months. It’s just like Brumadinho. There is a negative GDP, when you look at it, agriculture fell 8% because of bad weather, a chance. The usual critics show up and say that growth has ended”, concluded the minister.