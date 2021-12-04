Ewbank and Gagliasso enjoy hotel in Maldives; daily reaches BRL 23 thousand

Gio Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso posted today on Instagram images of their holiday destination: the Maldives Islands.
The two are staying at the Patina Maldives hotel, whose daily rates vary between R$ 10 thousand and R$ 23 thousand.
Bruno wrote that “he was dying to visit” the hotel, and Gio commented: “Dream”.
“Mom and Dad are on vacation and without the puppies? A mix of ‘it’s great to enjoy my husband’ and ‘no no, wait, I think I’d rather stay,” wrote the actress in her profile.
Juliana Paes
In the Maldives Islands, the actress chose the LUX North Male Atoll Resort & Villas to stay. There, rates start at R$5,703, but for the most desirable room, a bungalow with three bedrooms and a private pool, the cost doesn’t go less than R$52,487, not including booking fees and other fees.
Aline Gotschalg
The ex-BBB and influencer also went to the Maldives Islands and stayed at the Radisson Blue Resort Maldives, with daily rates from R$3,000 to R$14,000.
Luma Costa
Another actress to venture into the Maldives, Luma Costa stayed at the luxurious hotel “Soneva Fushi”, whose daily rate starts at R$ 10 thousand.
jade picon
Another in the Maldives Islands, Jade Picon stayed at the Amilla Maldives Resort, with rates starting at US$700 (about R$3,973.00).
Luisa Sonza
The singer stayed at the Hotel Ma’xanab Tulum, in Mexico, which has daily rates ranging from R$4,241 to almost R$7,000 (plus tax) and has a spa, gym and even a restricted beach.
Aline Scratched
The hotel chosen by the model in Mexico, Ma’xanab Tulum, has daily rates starting at 17 thousand Mexican pesos, around R$ 4.2 thousand for simpler rooms. The dormitory in Riscado, with a superior view of the beach, costs 24 thousand pesos a day, around R$ 6 thousand.
Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lina
The Xcaret hotel, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, offers rates from “only” R$3,000 in the simplest room, to R$6,600 in the most luxurious, a junior suite facing the sea.
Adriana Sant’Anna
Daily rates at the Amangiri resort, in the Utah desert, in the United States, chosen by the ex-BBB, cost R$ 30 thousand – in the simplest room.
Luciana Cardoso
Faustão’s wife went to Istanbul, Turkey, and stayed at the Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul, a five-star hotel with daily rates of R$ 12 thousand. In another city, Bodrum, she opted for Maçakizi Bodrum, with daily rates of R$ 9,000.
lexa
The singer chose the Essenza Hotel, in Jericoacoara, Ceará, to enjoy days off. There, the simplest room has daily rates from R$ 1,650.00.
Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves
Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves spent a few days in São Miguel dos Milagres, in Alagoas. The two stayed at a luxury hotel with daily rates of R$ 2 thousand.
Camila Queiroz
The actress didn’t even leave São Paulo to stay in a luxury hotel. She chose the presidential suite at the Tivoli Mofarrej, which has the largest room in Latin America at 750 square meters. The daily rate starts at R$31,500.