Ewbank and Gagliasso enjoy hotel in Maldives; daily reaches BRL 23 thousand

Gio Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso posted today on Instagram images of their holiday destination: the Maldives Islands.

The two are staying at the Patina Maldives hotel, whose daily rates vary between R$ 10 thousand and R$ 23 thousand.

Bruno wrote that “he was dying to visit” the hotel, and Gio commented: “Dream”.

“Mom and Dad are on vacation and without the puppies? A mix of ‘it’s great to enjoy my husband’ and ‘no no, wait, I think I’d rather stay,” wrote the actress in her profile.

Check out the luxury hotels chosen by celebrities

Juliana Paes exhibits breakfast at a luxury hotel in Maldives - Image: Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 12

Juliana Paes

In the Maldives Islands, the actress chose the LUX North Male Atoll Resort & Villas to stay. There, rates start at R$5,703, but for the most desirable room, a bungalow with three bedrooms and a private pool, the cost doesn’t go less than R$52,487, not including booking fees and other fees.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Ex-BBB Aline Gotschalg made "upgrade" of hotel during a trip with her husband, Fernando Medeiros - Reproduction/Instagram/@alinegoficial

two / 12

Aline Gotschalg

The ex-BBB and influencer also went to the Maldives Islands and stayed at the Radisson Blue Resort Maldives, with daily rates from R$3,000 to R$14,000.

Reproduction/Instagram/@alinegoficial

Actress Luma Costa enjoys the Maldives sun - Reproduction

3 / 12

Luma Costa

Another actress to venture into the Maldives, Luma Costa stayed at the luxurious hotel “Soneva Fushi”, whose daily rate starts at R$ 10 thousand.

reproduction

Jade Picon resting in the Maldives Islands - Reproduction/ Instagram @jadepicon

4 / 12

jade picon

Another in the Maldives Islands, Jade Picon stayed at the Amilla Maldives Resort, with rates starting at US$700 (about R$3,973.00).

Play/ Instagram @jadepicon

Luísa Sonza at the pool of a hotel in Mexico - Reproduction / Instagram

5 / 12

Luisa Sonza

The singer stayed at the Hotel Ma’xanab Tulum, in Mexico, which has daily rates ranging from R$4,241 to almost R$7,000 (plus tax) and has a spa, gym and even a restricted beach.

Play / Instagram

Aline Riscado celebrated her stay at a hotel in Tulum with a photo in a paradisiacal landscape - Reproduction/Instagram/@alineriscado

6 / 12

Aline Scratched

The hotel chosen by the model in Mexico, Ma’xanab Tulum, has daily rates starting at 17 thousand Mexican pesos, around R$ 4.2 thousand for simpler rooms. The dormitory in Riscado, with a superior view of the beach, costs 24 thousand pesos a day, around R$ 6 thousand.

Reproduction/Instagram/@alineriscado

Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lina shared luxury resort clicks on Instagram profiles - Replay/Instagram

7 / 12

Whindersson Nunes and Maria Lina

The Xcaret hotel, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, offers rates from “only” R$3,000 in the simplest room, to R$6,600 in the most luxurious, a junior suite facing the sea.

Reproduction/Instagram

Adriana Sant'Anna stays at a luxury hotel in the United States - Reproduction/Instagram

8 / 12

Adriana Sant’Anna

Daily rates at the Amangiri resort, in the Utah desert, in the United States, chosen by the ex-BBB, cost R$ 30 thousand – in the simplest room.

Reproduction/Instagram

Luciana Cardoso in Turkey - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 12

Luciana Cardoso

Faustão’s wife went to Istanbul, Turkey, and stayed at the Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul, a five-star hotel with daily rates of R$ 12 thousand. In another city, Bodrum, she opted for Maçakizi Bodrum, with daily rates of R$ 9,000.

Reproduction/Instagram

Lexa takes advantage of hotel in Jericoacoara - Reproduction/Instagram

10 / 12

lexa

The singer chose the Essenza Hotel, in Jericoacoara, Ceará, to enjoy days off. There, the simplest room has daily rates from R$ 1,650.00.

Reproduction/Instagram

Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves like hotel in São Miguel dos Milagres - Reproduction Instagram

11 / 12

Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves

Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves spent a few days in São Miguel dos Milagres, in Alagoas. The two stayed at a luxury hotel with daily rates of R$ 2 thousand.

Play Instagram

Camila Queiroz poses on a sofa at a luxury hotel in São Paulo - Reproduction/Instagram @camilaqueiroz

12 / 12

Camila Queiroz

The actress didn’t even leave São Paulo to stay in a luxury hotel. She chose the presidential suite at the Tivoli Mofarrej, which has the largest room in Latin America at 750 square meters. The daily rate starts at R$31,500.

Reproduction/Instagram @camilaqueiroz

