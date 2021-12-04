Ewbank and Gagliasso enjoy hotel in Maldives; daily reaches BRL 23 thousand

Gio Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso posted today on Instagram images of their holiday destination: the Maldives Islands.

The two are staying at the Patina Maldives hotel, whose daily rates vary between R$ 10 thousand and R$ 23 thousand.

Bruno wrote that “he was dying to visit” the hotel, and Gio commented: “Dream”.

“Mom and Dad are on vacation and without the puppies? A mix of ‘it’s great to enjoy my husband’ and ‘no no, wait, I think I’d rather stay,” wrote the actress in her profile.

