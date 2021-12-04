Ex of Marília Mendonça gets emotional on stage with the surprise of the singer’s brother · TV News

Ex-boyfriend of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), Murilo Huff returned to the stage on Friday (3) in a show marked by emotion. In addition to being his first performance since the tragedy, he was surprised by the countryman’s brother, also singer Gustavo Mendonça, who appeared with his partner, Dom Vittor, to honor his former brother-in-law.

The event took place at Modesto Bar, located at the Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha in Brasília (DF). Huff was quite moved by Gustavo’s visit, and the two embraced on stage, to applause from the audience.

Before the presentation, the singer had already told the fans that he expected to be thrilled to return to the stage for the first time since the plane crash that took Marília’s life. Through social networks, the father of the artist’s son gave a little relief. “It won’t be easy, I know,” he declared.

On his Twitter profile, Huff warned followers that he was on his way to Brasília — his December concert schedule still includes cities in Tocantins, Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Paraná and Goiás.

“Already on the road… Today is the day to take another step on the road called ‘forward’. It won’t be easy, I know, but it’s not impossible either. We’re going with faith in God and hand in hand”, published the singer, which received support from fans.

“May God accompany you, my beautiful, I’m rooting for you”, wished Roseane Oliveira. “Remember that our eternal queen will always be looking out for you and believing as she always did! We are here to take care of you as she always did, ex-baby, haha”, joked Esthefanny Mesquita.

“Good luck! Follow with faith, continue your legacy and shine a lot, my angel. Marília Mendonça will be very proud of you, continue being the man she loved and move on. Take good care of the greatest loves in her life , Léo and Dona Ruth”, wrote Toninha Lima, referring to the son and mother of the queen of suffering.

Check out Murilo Huff’s posts on Twitter:

On the road… today is the day to take another step on the road called moving forward. It won’t be easy, I know, but it’s not impossible either. Let’s go with Faith in GOD 🙏🏼 — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) December 3, 2021

Returning to work with great faith in God! pic.twitter.com/4fbPWBRIGx — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) November 29, 2021

Death of Marília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça died at age 26 after the Beechcraft King Air C90a aircraft in which she was crashing in the city of Caratinga, Minas Gerais, on November 5 of this year. The singer left a son, Léo Mendonça Huff, one year and 11 months old, as a result of her relationship with Murilo Huff.

In addition to Marília, pilot Geraldo Medeiros, co-pilot Tarciso Viana, producer Henrique Ribeiro and the artist’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, also died in the tragedy.

Maiara and Maraisa’s friend was going with her team to the city of Minas Gerais to perform a show. she would introduce herself. The twin-engine model is widely used in business aviation worldwide and is owned by the air taxi company PEC.

Journalist William Waack, who is also a licensed pilot, explained on CNN Brasil in the early morning of November 6 that the plane was flying low when it collided with high voltage wires.

Marília Mendonça gives name to bill 4,009/2021, which aims to prevent further tragedies. The Infrastructure Commission (CI) approved the PL, created by senator Telmário Mota (Pros-RR), which establishes criteria for signaling overhead lines for electricity transmission.