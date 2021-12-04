Examination rules out infection by the micron variant of a woman hospitalized in BH – Gerais

SES-MG informs that there are no other suspected cases of micron variant under investigation in the state (photo: Tulio Santos/EM/DA Press)

The Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) informed, late this Friday afternoon (3/12), that the genetic sequencing test carried out by Fundao Ezequiel Dias (Funed) discards the suspicion of infection by micron variant in the sample sent for analysis of the patient with a positive test for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old woman, who arrived from the Republic of Congo, was admitted to Hospital Eduardo de Menezes, in the capital of Minas Gerais, last Monday (11/29). She has a good evolution in her health condition.

According to the folder, the examination of the sample in question was genetically closer to the B.1.640 strain, previously identified in France, Republic of Congo, Ghana, Italy, England, Spain and the United States.

“B.1,640 strain has not, to date, been classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a Variant of Interest (VOI) or Variant of Concern (VOC),” the secretariat informs.

It also states that there are no other suspected cases of micron variant under investigation in the state. “Finally, the SES-MG emphasizes the importance of maintaining compliance with sanitary protocols and the complete vaccination scheme, essential strategies for the success of efforts to fight the pandemic”, says the note.