Facebook Protect: understand what it is and what to do if you get the notification | Technology

The Meta group announced this week the arrival of Facebook Protect for Brazilian users. The security tool is intended for people who have increased risk of hacker attacks .

First tested in the 2018 US elections, the program is expected to be in more than 50 countries by the end of 2021.

The tool makes two-factor authentication mandatory to access Facebook for certain people defined by the platform. To that end, the company said it has made “enabling and using two-factor authentication as simple as possible” for this group.

Who should receive the activation request

Meta said that people who were required to turn on two-factor authentication are those considered most vulnerable to attacks. Examples include human rights defenders, journalists and government officials.

Anyone who receives the notice has two weeks to activate it. After the period, the user will no longer be able to log into the platform.

I didn’t get the warning, what should I do?



Nothing. No action is required for those who have not been notified, the platform said.

Can anyone enable two-factor authentication?

Yes, even those who have not received the alert can enable two-step authentication.

Know what two-factor authentication is and why it matters

