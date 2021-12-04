Fachin extends investigation against Renan and Jucá for bribes







Covid Senate CPI Rapporteur, Renan Calheiros 10/18/2021 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court, answered the request of the Attorney General’s Office and postponed for another 60 days the inquiry that investigates the alleged payment of bribes of R$ 5 million to senators Renan Calheiros and Romero Jucá. The extension is for the Federal Police to carry out “necessary steps” at the end of the investigations. The findings have been processed since 2017.

The investigation in question was opened based on the statements of former Odebrecht directors. According to reports, the construction company would have paid the bribe in return for the approval of a Provisional Measure that took care of credits abroad and would benefit the construction company’s subsidiaries.

The whistleblowers say the payment would have been made to Jucá, who claimed to be acting on Renan’s behalf. Also according to former Odebrecht directors, the transfers were approved by the then president of Braskem, Carlos José Fadigas de Souza Filho, and implemented by the Odebrecht Structured Operations Sector, being associated in the Drousys system with the export theme.

The investigations also involve the former president of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha, who was appointed by the informer Marcelo Odebrecht, former president of the construction company, as an articulator in the Legislative House.

In addition to asking for an extension of the deadline for processing the investigation with the STF, the Federal Public Ministry asked that the investigations involving Cunha be sent to the court of the 14th Federal Court of Natal, due to their connection with the investigations of Operation Manus.

Fachin, however, left to analyze the request for ‘slicing up’ of the investigations after the completion of the pending measures by the Federal Police. “Although it is not inferred harmful in the partial split now desired to the necessary steps for the completion of the investigations, I understand that the claim should be analyzed after the return of the files of the Federal Police”, he pondered.