Family and friends say goodbye to actress Noemi Gerbelli

The wake of Naomi Gerbelli. The actress who became known, among other works, as the director Olívia of the soap opera “Carrossel” (2012/2013), died at the age of 68. The farewell ceremony was restricted to family and close friends. Few people attended the Vila Euclides Municipal Velório, in São Bernardo do Campo. Noemi had her organs donated and, according to Vanessa Gerbelli, the actress’ niece, she demonstrated the desire to be cremated. then

“Dear Noemi Gerbelli had a stroke 20 days ago. She was in the ICU and was recovering very well with her daughter and sisters at home when she had a pulmonary embolism that surprised and dismayed everyone. It was my aunt’s wish not to have a wake, to donate organs and be cremated. The family is mobilizing for this and is very grateful for everyone’s expressions of affection.” said Vanessa in an interview for Quem. thus

Career

With a career starting in the theater in the 70s, Noemi moved to the movie screen and soon after to television in the following decades. He was at the forefront of comedies that marked the cultural scene as the theatrical spectacle “Misery nut” and the movie “the Marvada Meat“. On TV, always in demand for her brilliance and the intensity with which she dedicated herself to the characters, she made soap operas, series, children’s and comedy programs on the networks Globo, Manchete, Band, Rede TV and Record. thus

On SBT, Noemi made her first appearance in a guest appearance on the soap opera Fascination, from 1998, and was in the comedy “Ô poor” and “speak dercy“, with Dercy Gonçalves, where with great skill, he improvised the text at the time of recording, following the spontaneity of Dercy. thus

But it was like the unforgettable Director Olivia, from the soap opera Carousel (2012) that Noemi achieved great success, both with children and with parents and grandparents. The energetic director of Escola Mundial had a fun side, and a deep affection for children and their stories, even if in a veiled way, always striving for discipline, in the novel by Iris Abravanel. Noemi lent tenderness to a tough character in the original version, once again expressing her ability to create and imprint on her characters. then

The success was so much that Carousel won a “spin off”: the series rescue patrol, where Olivia was in the four seasons. then

In addition to the series, Naomi also took Olivia to the movies “Carousel” and “Carousel – 2: The disappearance of Maria Joaquina“, once again conquering the big screen, and lent his voice, dubbing it in the cartoon “Carousel”.