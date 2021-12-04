Farewell to Felipe Melo: Palmeiras announces that midfielder leaves the club | palm trees

Midfielder Felipe Melo will not remain at Palmeiras in 2022. The club announced this Saturday that it has decided not to renew the 38-year-old player’s contract, who is free to sign with another team. Inter and Fluminense negotiate with him.

The board informed the athlete of the decision on the last day of work and celebrations for the Libertadores title of the cast before the start of the vacation of the majority of the cast.

To announce the farewell, Palmeiras published a letter of tribute and thanks at the wheel on its official website (check below). At Palmeiras, Felipe Melo was two-time champion of the Libertadores.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ Club outlines plans and sets the date to go to the Worlds

1 of 3 Felipe Melo, midfielder for Palmeiras, at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Felipe Melo, midfielder of Palmeiras, at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Felipe Melo was Palmeiras captain and starter for most of the season. Even so, the board and the technical committee agreed to end the shirt 30 cycle at the club.

Until then, with the undefined future on the part of Palmeiras, the defensive midfielder has already received proposals from other clubs in recent days, such as Fluminense and Internacional – Colorado offered two years of contract.

Felipe Melo was signed by Palmeiras in 2017. He leaves Palmeiras with 225 goals and 13 goals scored. He won the 2018 Brasileirão, the Paulistão, the Libertadores and the 2020 Brazil Cup, in addition to the 2021 Libertadores.

2 of 3 Felipe Melo, at the Palmeiras Soccer Academy — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Felipe Melo, at the Palmeiras Soccer Academy — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

See the farewell letter from Palmeiras to Felipe Melo:

“Felipe, when you arrived, in January 2017, you said you had the goal of being an idol of Palmeiras and winning important titles. Five years later, looking back, you raised the 2018 Brazilian, the 2020 Paulista, the World Cup of Brazil in 2020 and the two Libertadores in 2020 and 2021. What a mission accomplished!

Speaking of Libertadores, do you remember how much it instigated you, how much it gave you goosebumps to hear from the stands that the Libertadores Cup is an obsession? So. You brought this joy to the crowd that sings and cheers twice. The same crowd that, from the beginning, hugged you and sang at the top of your lungs: “the stuff is crazy, Felipe Melo pitbull crazy dog”.

In the first conquest, you had to make an effort and sweat even more to get back in time to be available at Maracanã. Only you and your family will forever carry the value of Breno Lopes’ epic goal in stoppage time. In 2021, an arduous path. Sao Paulo favorite? Atletico-MG favorite? Flamengo? You infected everyone and showed that, yes, it was possible. And it was. God enabled!

In five years there were also difficult moments, seasons without titles, but always with intensity, what it’s like to be Palmeiras and what it’s like to be Felipe Melo. Your choice really was the best possible when you decided to return to Brazil to continue your winning career in Europe. After all, a true champion recognizes the other.

Difficult decisions at the right time define the character’s weight in the story. His departure does not mark the end of his career at Palmeiras, but the beginning of his eternalization. You ascend to the highest level that football provides, marked forever on the club’s walls and in the fan’s memory. Felipe, you made history in the Greatest Champion of Brazil and now three-time champion of America.”