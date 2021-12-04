Farm 13: Adriane Galisteu quotes Juliette in elimination speech; watch

There’s no way, she’s DICK! Juliette won the BBB21 and made history on reality shows, establishing herself as a true phenomenon. No wonder she was remembered frequently in “A Fazenda 13”, including on Thursday’s elimination night (2). When talking to the roceiras, Adriane Galisteu recalled the ex-BBB and extolled her trajectory.

On the farm, which consisted of three women – Marina Ferrari, Dayane Mello and Solange Gomes -, the commander of the reality show quoted the song “Triste, Louca ou Má”, by Francisco, el Hombre. “Girls, sad, crazy or bad? Who among us has never been fitted under one of these labels, right? In fact, there’s even a song that starts like this. It became famous in the mouth of a woman who knows exactly what you are feeling. This woman is none other than Juliette“, shot.

“Once she said: ‘Don’t put yourself in the place you are given, put yourself in the place you are.’ Very wonderful, that phrase. No one better than her to show that there is no limit to where we can go“, continued Galisteus, using Juliette as an example of success.

Continues after Advertising

Before announcing the first person saved, Adriane said: “Here or abroad, always be sure that each one of us is unique. We have the right and duty to be unique and free. In fact, one of the greatest writers in the world has a wonderful line about it. Her name is Simone de Beauvoir, and she once said this: ‘Let nothing define us, let nothing subject us, let our freedom be our very substance“.

Yesterday’s farm ended with the elimination of Dayane. The former Gran Fratello won just 27% of the votes, which were not enough against Marina’s 40.26% and Solange’s 32.74%. In the speech addressed to the eliminated, Galisteu recalled the episode in which Mello cut Rico Melquiades’ coat with a knife.

Continues after Advertising

“A jacket, a moment of explosion, and suddenly you saw a lot of people walk away from you. Was it mean? Or was it that fire that comes from within, that makes us act without thinking about the consequences? Right or wrong? Who decides is Brazil. Four times they’ve decided in your favor, and today you’re here again, trying to figure out how far you can go“, said the presenter.

Dayane, who had already returned from four farms, did not get the public’s preference this time. “It was a very strong experience for me, because the Brazilian people are very intense. Many years away and I see that I’m really Brazilian, it’s in my blood, there’s no way. There’s nothing like it in everything I’ve done on television.“, said the model, about her trajectory. She did not know how to respond, however, which would have led to her elimination. See the full speech: