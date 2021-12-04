Fátima Bernardes loses fight with Globo for vacation in December | Lo Bianco

Playback/TV Globo Fátima Bernardes did not have vacations in December authorized by Globo

The column revealed exclusively yesterday (2) that the presenter Fátima Bernardes was waging a tug of war with TV Globo after requesting a new vacation period in December. Globo would not have accepted, as the presenter has just returned to the ‘Encounter’ live after a month away due to the surgery that the journalist had to perform on her shoulder. Yesterday’s discussion between the presenter and the direction would have even interrupted a recording of the program that took place in the afternoon to be broadcast on December 23rd.

This Friday (3), the column was informed by reliable sources that transit the executive of Globo that Fátima Bernardes was defeated in the clash. The journalist had to accept the decision of the broadcaster’s top management and will have to stay live on the program until December 22nd.

Globo only granted four days off to Fátima, and these days will be the same days that all the other employees of the ‘Encontro’ team also received for the end-of-year recess. When consulted, TV Globo confirmed the information for this columnist:

“The Meeting is always live, with very few exceptions, such as special programs or commemorative dates, such as Christmas and New Year, for example. This year will be no different. In the first week of January, the morning returns to alive.” The note also said that the journalist will remain live in charge of the attraction, “with the exception of four dates between Christmas and New Year”.

Globo will decide the presenter’s future

The column also found that the network’s summit had scheduled a meeting to take place before the year-end recess. The objective is to discuss the presenter’s permanence in Globo’s daily morning schedule starting in April, when Globo’s new programming schedule goes on air.

This meeting takes place because the constant substitutions of Ana Maria Braga and Fátima Bernardes have been helping ‘Vem pra Cá’, with Patrícia Abravanel, to lean more and more on the ‘almighty’. The program by Sílvio Santos’ daughter has scored points in the audience very close to Globo, reaching a difference, for example, of only one point in the morning programming for several days. During the week in which Fátima was away, for example, on two occasions, the program hit Globo’s boulevard and took the lead.

According to TV Globo’s new presidency, the order is that a solution be thought of by the end of the first half of 2022, or even from the house’s new programming that will be released in April of next year. According to reliable information that reached the column through sources within the executive of the station, ‘the Marines understand that there is a need for flexibility around the health problems of Fátima and Ana Maria, but they also demanded understanding around them. of the company’s business’. This is all because Ana and Fátima needed to be replaced at the same time, leaving Globo’s mornings to be entirely done by substitute presenters.

In this meeting that will take place at the end of the year, two points will be debated between Globo’s board. The first, if Fátima is still on the agenda. If Fátima’s departure is decided, the second moment of the meeting will discuss whether Patrícia Poeta will be the main substitute for the Meeting, or whether a new program will be designed for the morena to take Fátima’s place from April 2022.