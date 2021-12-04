Faustão, Eliana, Celso Portiolli and other famous people get together for a New Year’s Eve celebration | celebrities



Faustão, Cesar Filho, Elaine Mickely, Caçulinha, Celso Portiolli, Tom Cavalcante, Ronnie Von, Eliana and others famous during the fraternization – instagram reproduction

Faustão, Cesar Filho, Elaine Mickely, Caçulinha, Celso Portiolli, Tom Cavalcante, Ronnie Von, Eliana and other famous people during the fraternizationinstagram reproduction

Published 12/03/2021 15:42

Rio – Fausto Silva and his wife, Luciana Cardoso, held an end-of-the-year get-together to gather friends, on Thursday night. Among the famous present were: Eliana and her husband, Adriano Ricco, Ronnie Von, Caçulinha, Tom Cavalcante and Celso Portiolli, Elaine Mickely and her husband, César Filho.

Who gave all the details of the celebration was Elaine Mickely through her Instagram Stories. “We are going to a very special dinner, invited by our friend Fausto Silva, from Luciana (Wife of the presenter). Every year they make an ‘end-of-the-year’ pizza to gather friends, celebrate life, toast and that’s the most important thing,” she said.

On the occasion, César Filho’s wife published a photo with Faustão and joked: “He didn’t stop talking during the photos, this was the best I could.” This morning she showed some records with the ‘gathered class’.