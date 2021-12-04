Federal District registers 581 cases of HIV infection in 2021

posted on 12/04/2021 00:28 / updated on 12/04/2021 00:28



(credit: Getty Images)

December starts the national campaign against the HIV virus (AIDS and other Sexually Transmitted Infections), instituted in 2017. The Red December mobilizes private and public institutions in favor of information, prevention, early diagnosis, assistance and protection of people’s rights infected with HIV. This year’s GDF motto is “say no to prejudice. Beware! Do the test! HIV has treatment and AIDS can be avoided”

According to data recently published by the Department of Health of the DF (SES-DF), in 2020 there were 690 new cases registered in the Federal District, in addition to 96 deaths. In 2021, so far, there were 581 confirmed contaminations and 76 deaths – a number that can still change. More alarmingly, according to the Health Ministry’s Information System for Diseases and Notification (Sinan), most people living with the virus are between 20 and 29 years old.

Victor Bertollo, an infectious disease physician at the Anchieta Hospital in Brasília, explains that early detection is essential, as it can prevent the patient from progressing to the immunodeficiency stage, that is, to AIDS itself. “Discovering HIV early changes a lot the perspective and quality of life of these individuals,” he pointed out. “Those infected with HIV may not develop AIDS (immunodeficiency) if treated early,” he added.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) refers to the set of symptoms and infections resulting from damage to the immune system caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Bertollo adds that HIV treatment is very effective. “It is possible to make the viral load in the blood undetectable and, in this way, preserve the individual’s immunity, maintaining a quality of life compatible with the rest of the population”, he said.

“Another great advantage of the treatment is that a person with an undetectable viral load stops transmitting the virus to others, so it not only protects the HIV-positive individual from complications and opportunistic infections, but also prevents the transmission of the disease, being part of a set of interventions capable of reducing the occurrence of AIDS in the country and in the world”, explained the specialist doctor.

self test

On December 1st, a new self-test to detect HIV arrived at Brazilian pharmacies. This new model is the fastest for detecting antibodies against HIV-1/2 and works by fingerstick. To obtain the result, which comes out in 15 minutes, the test collects the smallest volume of blood in the world, 2.5uL (microliters).

The rapid test is available through SUS, which means that anyone can take the test for free at different health posts and testing centers. “When access is expanded, this is undoubtedly very important, even from a public health point of view, because many people have a psychological barrier to seeking a doctor and sometimes even practical barriers to access. So, expanding the test means that more people can diagnose themselves and start treatment, and with that, reduce the transmission of HIV.”, pointed out Victor.

tablet

This Monday (29/11), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced the authorization for the registration of a new drug against HIV. Dr. Victor Bertollo explained that this new drug that has been approved is the combination of Dolutegravir and Lamivudine. “In Brazil, we already use these two medications in combination with others, but the Ministry of Health recently recommended a simplified regimen of only two drugs and which would have fewer side effects”.

“The advantage now is that the medication comes co-formulated in a single pill. Of course, for this to be implemented in practice, it still has to be purchased and distributed by the Ministry of Health. But once it is adopted, it facilitates the dosage because people no longer need to take two pills for just one a day”, he clarified the doctor.

He also explained that this scheme is not for everyone, and it is necessary to evaluate case by case with people who had a good response and had no previous treatment failure, nor important resistance mutations. “Although the main regimen currently used in the Ministry of Health is highly effective and has a low rate of adverse effects, with a good safety profile, the new co-formulation brings this long-term efficacy and lower risk of osteoporosis, for example,” he concluded.