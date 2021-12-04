Felipe Melo receives proposals from Internacional and Fluminense, but will still have a meeting with Palmeiras to define the future

Volante Felipe Melo may leave Palmeiras in search of a club that will offer him a two-year contract

double champion of Libertadores Conmebol like palm trees, Felipe Melo may leave the club at the end of this season. According to the calculation of the ESPN.com.br, International and Fluminense offered a two-year contract to the midfielder, who there will still be a meeting with the São Paulo club to define its future.

In Alviverde’s view, a one-year contract would be enough for the experienced athlete, who has been with the club since 2017. However, Felipe Melo is fighting for a contract for two seasons. Anderson Barros, the club’s football director and who should remain for Leila Pereira’s first year ahead of Palmeiras, is the one who will lead the negotiations.

O ESPN.com.br found out even this week that Fluminense should intensify negotiations even more if it confirms a place in Conmebol Libertadores 2022 at once. In the case of Internacional, the football department’s idea is to create a mix of renowned athletes and champions , with the newest ones for next year.

With a contract until December 31 of this year, Felipe Melo has lived a ‘novela’ at the club in recent months, not knowing if he would get a contract renewal with Palmeiras. In Alviverde’s schedule, everything goes as expected, since Mauricio Galiotte, acting president until this year, was waiting for the matter to be resolved by the next representative.

With its main athletes on vacation, Palmeiras will only have the entire squad available again from January 5th, when the preparation for the FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place in February. Verdão’s next appointment is this Monday (6), in front of the Athletic-PR, at Arena da Baixada, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship.