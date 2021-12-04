FGTS review could release billions to millions of workers

A good amount of money may be waiting for millions of workers who worked with a formal contract between 1999 and the present day. Even those who have already withdrawn the balance of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) can have access to the amounts.

Read more: Attention, INSS policyholders: The payment schedule for 2022 is out

Call of FGTS review, the proposal foresees a change in the index used to correct the fund’s accounts. Currently, the balance is readjusted every year by the Referential Rate (TR), which is zero. This generates monetary losses caused by inflation.

The objective is to use the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) or another index capable of covering the country’s inflation. This makes it impossible for the amount to “loss value” over time.

FGTS revision value

According to calculations already carried out on the startup LOIT platform, the average value of the process can reach R$ 10 thousand per worker. However, some have the chance to receive up to R$ 66,000 with the review. The amount depends on the balance of the FGTS accounts and the salaries that the citizen received.

To make the consultation, access the website https://fgts.loitlegal.com.br. Just attach the FGTS extracts, available on the Caixa Econômica Federal website or application.

If the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decides to change the correction index, you can receive a hefty sum with the review. It is important to always count on the help of a specialized professional and file a lawsuit as soon as possible, as the Court’s decision can come out at any time.