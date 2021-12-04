Fiat Argo and Cronos score zero in crash test

Today, the battery of tests released by the Latin NCAP had two extremes, going from heaven to hell in a very short time: the 5 stars of the Volkswagen Taos and the terrible result achieved by the Fiat Argo/Cronos, which zeroed in the crash test of the organ that evaluates vehicles sold in Latin America and the Caribbean.

To start with, the Cronos’ poor performance is also good for the Argo, as both are made with the same structure, with the Cronos differing by its third volume at the rear. But speaking of the test itself, the poor performance of the sedan is explicit in the numbers: the Latin NCAP released protection of only 24.37% for adults (driver and passenger), 9.91% in the protection of children in the rear seat and 36, 91% in pedestrian protection. The score regarding the presence of security systems is even lower: 6.98%.

In other words, now the sedan has zero stars with the new criteria of the agency that are stricter, therefore losing the 3 stars for adults and 4 for children in the test carried out in 2019. Speaking of the structural part of Cronos, the Latin NCAP report points out that the cabin structure is unstable to the point of not supporting greater loads. Regarding protection levels in the frontal impact made at 64 km/h, both the head and neck of the driver and passenger had a good rating. On the other hand, the protection of the driver’s chest was marginal, while that of the passenger was good.

There is even a risk for the knees of those in the front seat, as they can impact dangerous structures behind the dashboard. Regarding the driver’s shins, the entity claims that they received good and adequate protection, with the passenger’s being adequate. Although the knees were exposed to risks, just below the feet region, the area was considered stable. In the bullwhip test, the seat had poor protection and the backrest had a deflection level considered high.

The Cronos also passed the side impact test performed at 50 km/h, which is more invasive for a vehicle. In the sedan, both the abdomen and the pelvis had good protection, while the chest suffered more in this evaluation and had weak protection and the head, poor. There was no analysis of post side impact, as the sedan does not have side airbags.

The Latin NCAP also made some considerations about the result of Cronos, stating that the child protection score was low because of the signage on the vehicle’s child restraint system, which does not meet the requirements of the agency. Furthermore, the entity highlighted that Cronos’ pedestrian protection had the worst performance since the pedestrian protection assessment began in 2020, and that it does not have any automatic braking system to mitigate or prevent a being run over.

Among the security systems, the sedan only scored due to the driver’s seat belt warning, as it doesn’t even have stability controls. However, Fiat has announced that it will improve the Cronos soon and will request that it be re-evaluated to demonstrate the improvements.

“If it weren’t for the Latin NCAP, we would not have been aware of the low safety that the Fiat Argo/Cronos offers not only to consumers, but also to all people who travel on the streets with this type of vehicle. Fiat adds another car of its kind. low safety to the list of cars that do not adequately protect road users. We urge Fiat to move to safer cars to stop putting us at risk with this type of vehicle,” said Stephan Brodziak, Chairman of the Steering Committee of Fiat Latin NCAP.

In a statement, Stellantis said that its vehicles for sale in the country are within what the law requires. “Stelantis informs that all its vehicles comply with current recommendations and homologation standards related to safety.”

One thing that should be noted is that the Latin NCAP tests are audited, as was the case with the 2019 Argo/Cronos test. At the time, the pair had achieved 3 stars for adult protection and 4 for children, but after audit the 2019 adult protection bill changed.

According to the agency, “the result of the audit tests showed that in the side impact the adult’s head registered high values ​​that exceed the allowed values, leading to zero points on the head and, therefore, zero stars for the result of this model. Consequently, the new calculations were performed and the result was reduced to zero stars for the adult occupant. The 2019 result has been updated on the Latin NCAP website“.