Fiat Cronos zeroes and VW Taos wins five stars

Latin NCAP unveiled Phase XII testing in the Latin America region and now brings two very distinct results. The first is from Fiat Cronos, which was evaluated in 2019, however, with the changes in the criteria of the institute based in Montevideo, it lost the three stars.

The VW Taos has been tested and rated with five stars. In this case, the average SUV of the German brand, manufactured in neighboring Argentina, reached “90.23% in Adult Occupant Protection, 89.90% in Child Occupant Protection, 60.61% in Pedestrian Protection and 85.04% in Security Assistance Systems”.

Latin NCAP reported that Taos is the first local product to have achieved five stars in the institution’s new security protocol, which tests vehicles at the ADAC’s technical center in Germany.

The SUV was evaluated in front impact, side impact, pole side impact, neck whip and pedestrian protection, in addition to stability control exams.

In addition, the regional NCAP informed that both the Argentine and the Mexican models were tested and had the same evaluation, thus serving the two origins of the product, which is made in General Pacheco and Puebla, respectively.

In the case of the Fiat Cronos, whose evaluation also works for the Argo, it was tested at the time in a version that did not have stability control, with only two airbags.

With the new criteria, Latin NCAP downgraded Fiat’s duo, which had a “low child occupant protection score, primarily because of vehicle signage not meeting Latin NCAP requirements.”

In addition, NCAP fired: “Pedestrian protection had the worst performance since Latin NCAP began evaluating pedestrian protection in 2020.”

At the time, Cronos and Argo were rated three stars for adult occupants and four stars for child occupant protection.

The institute sent a message to Betim: “Latin NCAP encourages Fiat to improve the Argos/Cronos as soon as possible”.

Controversial, the issue of reassessment generates pros and cons, but vehicle safety is, without a doubt, unquestionable.

Volkswagen Taos – 6 airbags

Fiat Cronos – 2 airbags