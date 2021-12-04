find out how much R$16 million in savings yields

This Saturday night (12/04), Caixa will draw its new Mega-Sena award, nº 2434. The bettor, if he manages to hit the six tens, may receive around R$ 16 million, considering that the Mega-Sena has returned to accumulate and is within this value range. But do you already know what would be the best way to apply the hefty, in order to obtain good income?

An alternative is to leave the Mega-Sena prize yielding in the savings account. To show you how the calculation works, we brought you the income simulation according to the Selic rate. It is currently in the 7.75% range. This after an adjustment made in October by the Copom. It is worth noting that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2433, was held on December 1, 2021.

The numbers drawn were: 08 – 09 – 32 – 52 – 53 – 57. No one was able to get the six dozens right and, in this way, the prize was accumulated again. Now, in the approximate amount of R$16 million. On the other hand, 31 bets secured the corner. Each of the winners got the amount of R$ 71,625.00.

Another 2,625 people hit the court and, in turn, should receive R$ 1,208.36. follow the streaming from the last Mega-Sena drawing (nº 2433):

Mega-Sena: how much R$16 million pays off

If an individual player manages to hit all six of the Mega-Sena drawn tens, he can take home the value of approximately R$16 million. The premium forecast was established by Caixa. There will be a chance, in this way, to leave the money yielding in savings.

The Selic rate is currently in the 7.75% range. This indicates that, in the first month with the money in the savings account, the lucky one will have an income of around BRL 70.4 thousand. It is not possible to make calculations for the following months, as factors may vary over time.

Remembering that tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on December 4th, 2021, both through lottery outlets and on the Caixa website. The transmission will be carried out, as in other drawings, through the bank’s YouTube channel.