Find out how to watch the final between Corinthians and So Paulo at Paulisto Feminine

Corinthians starts the decision of the Women’s Paulistao this Saturday afternoon. Timão and São Paulo face off at Morumbi, at 4 pm, with a single supporter from the home team. Thus, it is up to the Alvinegro fan to follow the match on television.

For this, there are no options. As it was throughout the competition, the match will be broadcast on the internet by Paulistan Play, elevenspoorts and in the channel of Youtube of the competition. In addition to streaming platforms, the SportTV will also display the game on closed TV.

In the broadcast of the broadcaster of the Grupo Globo, the narration is by Natália Lara and the comments by Renata Mendonça and Sérgio Xavier Filho. It is worth remembering that, in the same way that this Saturday only the São Paulo fans can go to the stadium, in the return game, on Wednesday, only the Faithful will be able to attend the Arena Barueri.

It is still possible to follow the game through the my helm. On our website, we will have the classic real time, which starts half an hour before the ball rolls, at 3:30 pm, and fans can interact with other internet users and stay on top of everything that is happening in the game. At the Youtube, the match will have narration with space for comments in the chat.

Corinthians is looking for its third title of the season, to win the unprecedented triple crown (Brasileirão, Libertadores and Paulista). Arthur Elias’ team lifted the national cup against São Paulo and won the South American title against Santa Fé, from Colombia.

