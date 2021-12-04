Find out what to do if the company has not paid the first installment of the 13th salary | Economy



Thirteenth of an employee who worked the entire year at the company will be the same value as a full salary – Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

Rio – The deadline for payment of the first installment of the 13th salary ended last Tuesday, 30th. The second installment, which includes INSS and Income Tax deductions, must be paid by companies until the 20th of this month. Non-payment or delay constitutes an infraction, and may result in a fine of R$ 170.25 per employee hired – an amount that will be doubled in case of recurrence, according to the labor consultant of Confirp Consultoria Contábil, Josué Pereira de Oliveira.

Labor lawyer Lariane Del Vecchio, from the firm Aith, Badari e Luchin Advogados, stated that the payment of the benefit must be made regardless of the company’s financial condition. She also reinforced that there is no excuse for non-compliance. “A company that does not pay the bonus or does it late, is subject to the application of an administrative fine and depending on the collective agreement if it has an express clause”.

First, the worker can try to resolve the situation with the company’s Human Resources (HR) department. However, if it does not work, he may file a complaint with the Ministry of Labor, according to Lucas Nunes Ruchinhaka, a labor lawyer at the firm Furtado, Pragmácio Filho e Advogados Associados. In addition, the specialist commented that the employee can seek the union of his category or seek a court resolution through a labor claim.

How to calculate the 13th salary?

The labor consultant Josué Oliveira he said that, in the first installment, the worker receives 50% of the total amount of his gross salary, without any discount. The second quota is smaller than the first, since Income Tax and INSS are deducted. “Those who asked for an advance on their 13th salary on vacation do not receive the first installment, only the second”, he added.

According to him, the calculation of the 13th salary must consider the worker’s salary and amounts such as overtime, commissions and night hours or unhealthy work. But the expert at Confirp warned that benefits such as transportation vouchers and company profit sharing are not included in the account.

“Divide your gross salary, that is, the remuneration registered in the portfolio, without deducting Income Tax and INSS, by 12 and multiply the result by the number of months you worked with a fraction equal to or greater than 15 days within the month. The first installment will be equivalent to half of that amount, without discounts”, explained Oliveira.

Calculation with variable salary

The lawyer Lucas Ruchinhaka explained that, in relation to employees who receive a variable salary, such as those who receive commissions, all variable amounts received from January to November must be calculated, dividing this amount by 11 (months) and multiplying by the number months worked. “If the employee receives mixed remuneration (fixed and variable), the value obtained from the above calculation must also be added to the value of the fixed contractual salary”.

“Also in relation to employees who receive variable amounts, until January 10 of each year, the employer must calculate the variable portion earned in the month of December of the previous year and perform a new calculation considering the fraction of 1/12”, said Ruchinhaka . According to him, after this new calculation, the amount should be monetarily updated: “If it is higher than what was paid as the 13th salary in the previous year, the difference must be paid to the employee and if it is a smaller amount, compensation may be made” , finished.