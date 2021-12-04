Find out which are considered the healthiest foods

Many people think that foods that are beneficial to our bodies are those with low calories, low fat and sugar. Then think of a fruit, vegetable or vegetable. However, there is no consensus among nutritionists about what are the healthiest foods for our bodies.

This lack of consensus is because there is not only one ingredient capable of providing all the nutrients, vitamins and minerals that our body needs. However, they consider some options that are very good when included in our food:

First on our list we have avocado, which could be considered one of the best foods, as it is rich in vitamins, minerals and bioactives.

It is rich in vitamin C, which helps with immunity and increases the production of leukocytes and antibodies, our body’s defense cells. Furthermore, it is a source of vitamin E, K, A and B6.

Avocados are a source of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats (such as omega 3). Therefore, it has an antioxidant function, fighting free radicals throughout the body, and helps to lower cholesterol.

Furthermore, as it is rich in potassium and magnesium, it is a great option to consume before training and exercising.

Eggs are also a key ingredient for our health, as they are high in protein, as well as being a great source of energy.

It is a source of vitamin E, A and B complex, as well as zinc, calcium and selenium. Thus, the egg has some benefits such as:

Helps the immune system;

It has an antioxidant action;

Lowers cholesterol;

Improves collagen absorption by the skin.

The good part is that this food is already part of the Brazilian menu, being widely consumed in several dishes. It can be prepared for any of three meals a day.

Finally, we have breast milk, which could be ranked as the most complete food in the world.

It is rich in vitamins C, B6, D and B12, which are essential for the newborn’s development. It is also a source of calcium, magnesium and iron, in addition to having proteins, carbohydrates, fibers and fats.

However, this food is only suitable for children up to 6 months of age, after all, after this period the body starts to have more needs and which only milk is unable to supply.

