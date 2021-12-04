Fiorella Mattheis poses with Thaila Ayala’s premature baby in her arms

Actress Fiorella Mattheis was thrilled to appear with Thaila Ayala’s baby, who was born prematurely

The actress Fiorella Matteis thrilled and enchanted by appearing with the actors’ newborn and premature son Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes in the arms. Fiorella is a great friend of Thaila and will be the baby’s godmother.

The little one is called Francisco and was born eight months premature, he came into the world when Thaila was between 33 and 34 weeks of gestation. The birth took place four days ago at the Perinatal Maternity Hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

Fiorella Matteis posed next to Thaila Ayala and with little Francisco in her arms. By showing the record, she declared herself to her friend and also to the baby. “Look… life is wonderful to be lived! My tears describe the thrill of meeting my godson and meeting my best friend, now a mother. Thai you gave me the best gift in the world… to be Francisco’s dinda! My heart bursts with love for you! Thaila and Renato (this one also became a father… it’s beautiful to see people!)”, said the actress.

Faced with the statement, Thaila replied: “We love you auntie dinda too much”. Several famous people praised the meeting of Fiorella Matteis with the baby of Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes. “Oh guys!”, said actress Patricia Dejesus. And the presenter Fernanda Gentil commented: “How beautiful”.

Model Caroline Trentini said: “What a beautiful thing!”. The actress Fernanda Paes Leme also said: “Oh, that’s beautiful!”. Actress Dani Suzuki also commented: “God’s Blessing!”. The digital influencer Julia Faria also stated: “Ahhhh, this life is really wonderful”.

Netizens also raved about the baby. “How cute! This baby looks a lot like her father”, commented one netizen. And another internet user also said: “The mother carries the baby’s face to be born! Haha ha! Too handsome”. A netizen also commented: “May you be very happy! God bless and protect your little godfather!”.

And a netizen even said: “Aownnn how beautiful and God bless you.” And another internet user commented: “Oh, what a thrill! And this baby was born the face of daddy! Very cute!”.

