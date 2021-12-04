‘Fish-cheeseburger’: fisherman catches a rare species of fish and goes viral on the internet

A rather exotic looking fish was eventually discovered by 39-year-old Roman Fedortsov. The man is a Russian fisherman, known to have found and named several other unusual species of fish with appearances that even frighten you. On his Instagram account, he shares some images of the creatures he’s already encountered.

One of the most recent findings is piquing people’s curiosity on social media. The unique and rather strange looking fish was found in the depths of the sea. Roman came to name it as: ‘cheeseburger fish’.

Through his Instagram account, where the animal’s photo went viral, Roman described the species as “cheeseburger with teeth”. Some internet users also shared some ideas for names to put on the animal, such as: Ninja Turtle and Chicken Sandwich.

Fisherman often finds the exotic creatures in the seas of Norway, Barents (Northern Russia) and the Atlantic Ocean. And contrary to what many of his followers think, he says he doesn’t find the appearance of these animals ugly.

“All kinds of fish are beautiful in their own way. I can’t say they are ‘scary’ or ‘ugly.’ People are very interested in unusual sea creatures,” the man said during an interview with the Daily Mail.

In addition to the cheeseburger fish he also encountered several other odd-looking fish. Check out some species:

(reproduction/@rfedortsov) (reproduction/@rfedortsov) (reproduction/@rfedortsov) (reproduction/@rfedortsov) (reproduction/@rfedortsov)