Fiuk vents after the weather on Tatá Werneck’s show

Singer Fiuk spoke on social media and vented about the attacks he is receiving after Tatá Werneck’s program aired

fiuk (31) used social media this Friday afternoon, 3, to let off steam. The singer’s name ended up in Twitter’s trending topics after his participation in the program aired. lady night, command by Tata Werneck (38).

In the post made on Instagram Stories, the son of Fabio Jr (68) showed up at the gym and said he would “work out to cool off”.

“Let’s work out to cool your head and calm your heart”, said Fiuk, who then lamented the various attacks he received after fans of the program commented on the climate between him and Tatá. “Very sad to see this gratuitous hatred and the desire to believe in what is right”, shot the artist.

Climbing on ‘Lady Night’ reverberates on the web

This past Thursday, 2nd, Fiuk’s interview with Tatá Werneck was aired on the Lady Night program, and their names ended up in Twitter’s trending topics after a climate between them.

In the episode, the singer did not like some of the presenter’s questions, and the interview ended up being short and full of cuts. The situation, of course, became a topic on the web and internet users criticized the ex-BBB.

