Flamengo defines positions for the team that needs reinforcements in 2022

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/ Flamengo

Having a coach as a priority for 2022, Flamengo is also already analyzing the needs of the squad in search of a better season. This Saturday (04), the club is going through presidential elections and the trend is that it will re-elect Rodolfo Landim. Once the hammer is hit, next year’s planning will begin to be put into practice.

During the week, the Board of Directors votes on the 2022 budget. Despite the billion-dollar revenue forecast, the largest investment planned is with a coach. However, according to the newspaper O Globo, the board understands that there are two deficiencies in the cast that need reinforcement: middle and left-back.

The search for a replacement for Arrascaeta is not new. Some names have already been tried for the role, including Andreas Pereira in 2021, but all without the same shine as the Uruguayan. On the side, Flamengo currently has veteran Filipe Luís, who renewed for a year, Renê and young Ramon.

However, name decisions and other signings will pass to the next coach. Therefore, the priority is to define a new commander as soon as possible. Today, the name of Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal is the most quoted for the job. Marcelo Gallardo and Jorge Jesus are also evaluated technicians and in the sights of Rubro-Negro.

