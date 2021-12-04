Flamengo gets an injunction that reduces the price of visiting fans for the game against Sport from R$ 200 to R$ 20 | Flamengo

Flamengo no longer has a chance of winning the Brazilian Championship, but they won off the field for this Friday’s duel against Sport, in a game postponed from the 35th round of the competition. This Friday, the STJD complied with the red-black request and granted an injunction that reduces the price of tickets for visiting fans from BRL 200 to BRL 20 (half-price ticket to BRL 10), the same amount practiced for the fans of the client.