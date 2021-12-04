Flamengo gets an injunction that reduces the price of visiting fans for the game against Sport from R$ 200 to R$ 20 | Flamengo

Flamengo no longer has a chance of winning the Brazilian Championship, but they won off the field for this Friday’s duel against Sport, in a game postponed from the 35th round of the competition. This Friday, the STJD complied with the red-black request and granted an injunction that reduces the price of tickets for visiting fans from BRL 200 to BRL 20 (half-price ticket to BRL 10), the same amount practiced for the fans of the client.
+Flamengo triggers STJD against visiting sector prices at stake with Sport
Flamengo’s general and legal vice president, communicated the decision in favor of the club via Twitter. The ball rolls at 20h, at Arena Pernambuco. Sport is already downgraded.
Sport x Flamengo Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press
In the appeal made on Thursday, Flamengo also asked for a refund to fans who had already purchased tickets with the value initially stipulated by the Sport’s board of directors.
Flamengo’s request, which alleged an abusive price, was based on article 86 of the General Regulation of Competitions of the CBF, which says that the ticket price cannot be different in similar sectors.